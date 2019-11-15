Hello Ichapur Group celebrated Children’s Day with underprivileged kids

Kids Apparel Brand Alva in association with Hello Ichapur Group, a social welfare group from Ichapur, North 24 Parganas, celebrated Children’s Day in a unique way. Alva and Hello Ichapur Group distributed clothes, gifts and chocolates among underprivileged kids at Ichapur Anandamath Balika Vidyapith. Mohammad Wasim – Co-Founder & CEO of Alva, Mr Anirban Kundu, Member, Hello Ichapur Group along with other club members were present to support the cause. The program also witnessed a session on importance of hygiene, education and sports for the kids.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Wasim – Co-Founder & CEO of ALVA said, “I thank Hello Ichapur Group for organising this. Our Organisation believes that Social Responsibility should not be limited to just words. We must promote different social initiative for the betterment of the society and support the needy in every possible way.”

Mr Anirban Kundu, Member, Hello Ichapur Group said, “I am really proud and happy to be a part of this unique initiative. We at Hello Ichapur Group, always take initiatives to create awareness about important issues in the area and support the needy. This is a very good day to celebrate with these kids. We thank Alva for joining us in Children’s Day Celebration”

About ALVA: Alva is a brand focusing on selling products with fashionable and trendy design. The brand is committed to selling products with reliable quality and affordable price as well as bringing the idea of “latest fashion at great prices” to people. Alva brings a vast range of Kids Wear and all new Puja Collections. The prints and textures of the collection draw inspirations from the rich heritage of Indian textiles, resulting in a range of beautiful garments embellished with ornate embroidery and exquisite prints. This exclusive collection has something special for girls, with a range encompassing voluminous skirts, beautifully cut tunics or tops, pants to name a few.

