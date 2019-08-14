Thu. Aug 15th, 2019

Help for Helpless by Kolkata Police Traffic Department

13 hours ago

Yesterday one of our Journalist faced an attempt to accident on EM Bypass.He contacted with Lalbazar afterwards the Vehicle being intercepted by Kasba Traffic Guard.Serg.Mahendra Mondal of Kasba Traffic Guard, Kolkata Police played the vital role under the supervision of Shri Nilesh Chowdhury,OC Traffic ,Kasba Police Station.

The car was intercepted today morning and given a lesson of traffic rules by the Kolkata Police Traffic Department.
Our thanks to all of them for this fast actions.

