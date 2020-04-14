HERO MOTOCORP donates mobile ambulances to reach Covid-19 patients in rural and remote areas

HERO MOTOCORP donates mobile ambulances to reach Covid-19 patients in rural and remote areas2 min read
As part of its ongoing initiatives towards the COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero
MotoCorp, world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is donating 60 first-
responder mobile ambulances to authorities.
These unique and utilitarian mobile ambulances will be useful for reaching out to patients
in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals.
These ambulances have been custom-built as an accessory to be fitted on Hero MotoCorp
motorcycles, with an engine capacity of 150cc and above. The ambulance accessories
include sleeping arrangement with essential medical equipment such as a first-aid kit,
oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and siren.
These mobile ambulances will be handed over to authorities in multiple regions across
India.
The Hero Group has committed a corpus of Rs 100 Crore (US$ 14 million) as aid for the
ongoing COVID-19 relief-efforts in India. Half of this sum, or Rs 50 Crore, is being
contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the remaining Rs 50 crore is being spent in other
relief efforts.
The BML Munjal University – run by the Hero Group at Dharuhera in the state of Haryana in
India – has offered its 2000-bed hostel for use as isolation & treatment ward by the local
health department
Hero MotoCorp is also distributing more than 15,000 meals to daily wage-workers,
stranded laborers and homeless families in several areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana,
Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat every day.