April 8, 2020

The Times of Bengal

HERO MOTOCORP EXTENDS DURATION OF WARRANTY, FREE SERVICE AND AMC SERVICES

With customer-centricity at the core of its operations, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services in view of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. 
For the benefit of all its existing customers, the Company has extended services that were getting exhausted during the lock-down period. These services have been extended to ensure that all customers maintain social distancing and are not required to visit dealerships in a rush.  

