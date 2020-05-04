Hero MotoCorp Gears Up To Restart Operations

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is rapidly gearing up to commence operations, as per the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India. The decision by the Company comes in the wake of the relaxations put in place by the government on the countrywide lockdown and the necessary permissions granted by the local authorities.

Few key guidelines of the restart manual for employees include –

· Mandatory self-declaration of good health before joining and daily updates through Aarogya Setu and Hero App wherever applicable

· Wearing of face-masks, face shield, digital attendance through Hero App, regular sanitization of personal items, work-stations and maintaining social distancing

· No domestic or international travel, no celebratory or business gatherings

· No visitors allowed to visit Company premises, neither are employees allowed to visit vendor or dealer premises

· Thorough sanitization of all workplaces regularly, sanitization of buses, shuttles and other official vehicles after each trip

· Mandatory WFH for

o Employees above the age of 60

o Any employee with critical medical conditions

o Pregnant women