Hero Motocorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

Further strengthening its industry-leading digital initiatives for enhanced customer experience, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched an integrated online sales platform – eSHOP.

eSHOP enables a seamless buying experience for the customers – completely digital. All the purchase related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website, in an easy and transparent manner.

Customers can visit the official company website (www.heromotocorp.com) and access eSHOP through the tab on the homepage, which redirects them to the online buying/ booking channel.

The intuitive system then guides the customers through all the relevant steps of making a decision, buying the vehicle and taking delivery – including Latest On-Road Price, Live Stock Status, Online Document Submission, Instant Dealer Intimation, Finance options, Sales Order preview & confirmation, VIN Allocation, and Delivery.

