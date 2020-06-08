Mon. Jun 8th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Hero Motocorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

2 min read

Further strengthening its industry-leading digital initiatives for enhanced customer experience, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched an integrated online sales platform – eSHOP. 
eSHOP enables a seamless buying experience for the customers – completely digital. All the purchase related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website, in an easy and transparent manner. 
Customers can visit the official company website (www.heromotocorp.com) and access eSHOP through the tab on the homepage, which redirects them to the online buying/ booking channel. 
The intuitive system then guides the customers through all the relevant steps of making a decision, buying the vehicle and taking delivery – including Latest On-Road Price, Live Stock Status, Online Document Submission, Instant Dealer Intimation, Finance options, Sales Order preview & confirmation, VIN Allocation, and Delivery.  

More Stories

2 min read

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

2 min read

TECNO celebrates ‘1 million Spark customers’

2 min read

Signify aims to be plastic-free on all consumer-related packaging in 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Hero Motocorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

2 min read

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)

2 min read

TECNO celebrates ‘1 million Spark customers’

2 min read

Signify aims to be plastic-free on all consumer-related packaging in 2021

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |