Hero MotoCorp Resumes Retail Business With Strict Safety Guidelines
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has
commenced its retail operations with the re-opening of more than 1500 customer touch-
points including authorized dealerships and service centers. These outlets contribute to
around 30% of the Company’s total domestic retail sales.
10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters have already been sold since the reopening of
these customer touch points.
Keeping the safety and wellbeing of everyone as top-most priority, the Company has issued
a Restart Manual to all its Dealerships, Service Centers and Parts distributors.
Hero MotoCorp also commenced vehicle dispatches from its manufacturing facilities for the
current fiscal year (FY’21) on Thursday, May 7. All of Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing
facilities across the globe had halted operations since March 22 as a precautionary
preventive measure against COVID-19.
On May 4, Hero MotoCorp became the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to
resume operations after it reopened three of its manufacturing plants at Dharuhera and
Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.
In addition to sharing the restart manuals with dealer partners and parts distributors, Hero
MotoCorp has also conducted intense training programs though webinars reaching to 700
internal sales, after-sales employees and over 7000 customer touch-points, already.
Besides English and Hindi, the Company has released the restart manuals in 10 regional
languages, which have proven immensely helpful in rural and interior areas. The manuals
have a lot of visuals that accurately yet simplistically convey all crucial aspects to be
followed. It is also providing guidance on the acquisition of key safety materials such as
masks, gloves, sanitizers, disinfectants, and other equipment to the dealers.
The elaborate restart manuals cover the whole breadth of activities for restarting
operations, from pre-opening preparations to monitoring & operating protocols post
restart. The manuals provide guidance on –
Press Release
Deep cleaning
Fumigation
Safety marking of the channel point
Rearrangements at the channel point to ensure social distancing
Seating, washroom, work-station, equipment hygiene
Staggered break times, staff/ customer entry protocols, use of PPEs
Encouraging digital payments, careful handling of documents/credit cards/cash
Staff training, entry protocols, social distancing, customer entry protocols
Use of PPEs such as masks, gloves
The manuals also cover various other aspects like Pre-delivery inspection (PDI), delivery
norms, home delivery, pre-booking to avoid customer rush, social distancing protocol in
workshop, hygiene/care of tools, vehicle pick-up and drop protocols, and creation of
waiting areas.
Hero MotoCorp had recently also shared similar Safety Manuals with its employees as
operations commenced at its three manufacturing facilities. The Manuals for operations
employees focused on safety and hygiene measures to be followed within plant premises.
The Company is maintaining strict procedures to ensure hygienic workplaces by ensuring
measures such as thorough sanitization of all workplaces regularly, sanitization of buses,
shuttles and other official vehicles after each trip, deep cleaning and sanitization before
daily shift commencement.