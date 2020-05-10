Hero MotoCorp Resumes Retail Business With Strict Safety Guidelines

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has

commenced its retail operations with the re-opening of more than 1500 customer touch-

points including authorized dealerships and service centers. These outlets contribute to

around 30% of the Company’s total domestic retail sales.

10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters have already been sold since the reopening of

these customer touch points.

Keeping the safety and wellbeing of everyone as top-most priority, the Company has issued

a Restart Manual to all its Dealerships, Service Centers and Parts distributors.

Hero MotoCorp also commenced vehicle dispatches from its manufacturing facilities for the

current fiscal year (FY’21) on Thursday, May 7. All of Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing

facilities across the globe had halted operations since March 22 as a precautionary

preventive measure against COVID-19.

On May 4, Hero MotoCorp became the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to

resume operations after it reopened three of its manufacturing plants at Dharuhera and

Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

In addition to sharing the restart manuals with dealer partners and parts distributors, Hero

MotoCorp has also conducted intense training programs though webinars reaching to 700

internal sales, after-sales employees and over 7000 customer touch-points, already.

Besides English and Hindi, the Company has released the restart manuals in 10 regional

languages, which have proven immensely helpful in rural and interior areas. The manuals

have a lot of visuals that accurately yet simplistically convey all crucial aspects to be

followed. It is also providing guidance on the acquisition of key safety materials such as

masks, gloves, sanitizers, disinfectants, and other equipment to the dealers.

The elaborate restart manuals cover the whole breadth of activities for restarting

operations, from pre-opening preparations to monitoring & operating protocols post

restart. The manuals provide guidance on –

Press Release

 Deep cleaning

 Fumigation

 Safety marking of the channel point

 Rearrangements at the channel point to ensure social distancing

 Seating, washroom, work-station, equipment hygiene

 Staggered break times, staff/ customer entry protocols, use of PPEs

 Encouraging digital payments, careful handling of documents/credit cards/cash

 Staff training, entry protocols, social distancing, customer entry protocols

 Use of PPEs such as masks, gloves

The manuals also cover various other aspects like Pre-delivery inspection (PDI), delivery

norms, home delivery, pre-booking to avoid customer rush, social distancing protocol in

workshop, hygiene/care of tools, vehicle pick-up and drop protocols, and creation of

waiting areas.

Hero MotoCorp had recently also shared similar Safety Manuals with its employees as

operations commenced at its three manufacturing facilities. The Manuals for operations

employees focused on safety and hygiene measures to be followed within plant premises.

The Company is maintaining strict procedures to ensure hygienic workplaces by ensuring

measures such as thorough sanitization of all workplaces regularly, sanitization of buses,

shuttles and other official vehicles after each trip, deep cleaning and sanitization before

daily shift commencement.