Hero Motocorp starts dispatches of Xtreme 160R
Hero Motocorp starts dispatches of Xtreme 160R

Building on its focused strategy of creating a robust portfolio of premium products, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has commenced the dispatches of its eagerly-awaited new motorcycle – the Hero Xtreme 160R.

Adding a striking and powerful new chapter to the popular premium brand Xtreme, the Xtreme 160R further strengthens Hero MotoCorp’s presence in the premium motorcycle segment. With its successful XPulse and Xtreme motorcycle brands, the Company is geared-up to make a compelling appeal to youth across the globe.

