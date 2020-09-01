HERO MOTOCORP SURPASS PRE-COVID LEVELS WITH ROBUST SALES OF 584,456 UNITS IN AUGUST ‘20

Sprinting ahead with the fourth consecutive month of growth in volume sales, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has continued to lead the revival of the automotive sector.

Signaling a positive turn-around for the two-wheeler industry, which is a strong driver of the domestic economy, the Company sold 584,456 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of August 2020, a growth of 7.55% over the corresponding month of the previous year (August 2019) when it sold 543,406 units.

Sequentially, this translates into a growth of 13% over the month of July 2020, when the Company had sold 514,509 units.