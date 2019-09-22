HIDCO Celebrates World Rhino Day, Awareness Poster Released On The Occasion

To mark the occasion of World Rhino Day, HIDCO released awareness poster with a caring message that urges to save all five species of Rhino. Present on the occasion was Shri Debashis Sen, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, IT & E Department, Government of West Bengal and Chairman, HIDCO, Shri Raju Das, IFS, Managing Director, West Bengal Wasteland Development Corporation Ltd & Mr Shiladitya Chaudhury, Governing Body Member, Nature Environment & Wildlife Society (NEWS) & Editor, Environ Wildlife Magazine. The residents of Snehodiya, a new age co-living space for the senior citizens, were also present at the do and presented the welcome song.

Rhinos are prized possession in Asia’s Wildlife scenario. World Rhino Day, celebrated every year on 22nd September, generates awareness of issues regarding the well-being of Rhinoceroses. In recent years, rhinos have been threatened by poaching, urbanization and pollution, which have left certain rhino species on the brink of extinction while leaving other species severely endangered. The Great one horned rhino is commonly found in Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan and in Assam, India. It is confined to the tall grasslands and forests in the foothills of the Himalayas. To create an awareness drive amongst the youths, HIDCO will circulate these released posters in selected few Schools in Newtown so that students can be given an idea about the importance of saving the species.

“Rhinos are an intrinsic part of our environment. There are many misconceptions like Rhino horns can cure cancer and hangovers but we must bust these vague concepts as Rhino horns are made of Keratin which has no place in traditional medicine, or in the making of trinkets or ornamental carvings. As we launch the posters today, we are really hopeful that these posters will create the right awareness amongst the youth and wildlife enthusiasts about the conservation of Rhinos in a better manner”, said Mr Debashis Sen, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, IT & E Department, Government of West Bengal and Chairman, HIDCO.

The annual report on Butterfly Park at New Town was also released on the occasion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

