Himachal Yatri app to provide Rs. 5000 cash back offer

Tourism has become one of the fastest growing industries of the

country with globalization. India attracts lots of foreign tourists and

there are several tourist destinations where tourists visit again

and again that include Himachal Pradesh as well. So to facilitate

such tourists, HimachalYatri.Com provides lots of facilities.



India being the heaven for tourists, lots of tour packages are also

offered by tourists operators but most of them have some hidden

conditions in it however Himachal Yatri offers its customers the

most transparent deal that includes charging money for only such

period that a customer stays in a hotel while rest of the operator

offer five night and four days while two nights are spent in

traveling only.



Tourists are offered look-a-like hotels while offering tourist

package while HimachalYatri.Com offers not only the exact

location but also the real time picture of the hotel. But tourists

don’t get the right deal and lots of hidden terms and conditions

included in the package. However, among these lots of travel

websites and packages, HimachalYatri.Com stands out of the rest

of service provider. It provides map of the location of the hotel

which is a trustworthy initiative by the tour operator that location

provided it is absolutely correct.



It is noteworthy that most of the tour operators working in the

country cheat upon tourists by including night journey into the tour

plan and charge them accordingly but they are not provided with

the facilities for which even the money is charged. They try to

save money by these tricks but Himachal Yatri gives value for

money by not charging for the journey at night as part of its

package. HimachalYatri.Com includes accommodation charges

for only such date when the customer is actually in the hotel.

Actually packages advertised for five nights and three days

include transit time of the night also into it which is cheating with

customers. Tour operators don’t serve anything during the journey

and all services starts only after reaching the destination while

they are charged right from the time go.



Besides this HimachalYatri.Com App provides coupon worth Rs

5000 which would be valid for five years and Rs 1000 could be

redeemed in five visits. If you are giving reference code to

someone else Rs 500 will go to your account and if 10 references

are booked package, HimachalYatri.Com added Rs 5,000 in

customer wallet and will be 100 per cent cash back. App will also

have a video guiding the customer about the tour package.



HimachalYatri.Com is committed to provide best experiences to

the travelers of Himachal Pradesh. Online portal provides a one-

stop solution to your travel needs. It provides fully integrated

travel packages that takes care of your accommodation,

sightseeing, and much more. Another bonus that you get when

you book a package through us is the entitlement to hefty

discounts at restaurants and on various activities like paragliding,

rafting etc. HimachalYatri.Com ensures that all its customers have

a truly enriching and immersive experience of Himachal Pradesh.



The motive of HimachalYatri.Com is to provide transparency in

package tours. Himachal Yatri provides a real package not false

and we also provide Google map for better understand the hotel

location. User friendly will provide a cash back offers and also

provide a GPS in our app, you see where is the destination and

your hotel location.

