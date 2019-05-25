Himachal Yatri app to provide Rs. 5000 cash back offer
Tourism has become one of the fastest growing industries of the
country with globalization. India attracts lots of foreign tourists and
there are several tourist destinations where tourists visit again
and again that include Himachal Pradesh as well. So to facilitate
such tourists, HimachalYatri.Com provides lots of facilities.
India being the heaven for tourists, lots of tour packages are also
offered by tourists operators but most of them have some hidden
conditions in it however Himachal Yatri offers its customers the
most transparent deal that includes charging money for only such
period that a customer stays in a hotel while rest of the operator
offer five night and four days while two nights are spent in
traveling only.
Tourists are offered look-a-like hotels while offering tourist
package while HimachalYatri.Com offers not only the exact
location but also the real time picture of the hotel. But tourists
don’t get the right deal and lots of hidden terms and conditions
included in the package. However, among these lots of travel
websites and packages, HimachalYatri.Com stands out of the rest
of service provider. It provides map of the location of the hotel
which is a trustworthy initiative by the tour operator that location
provided it is absolutely correct.
It is noteworthy that most of the tour operators working in the
country cheat upon tourists by including night journey into the tour
plan and charge them accordingly but they are not provided with
the facilities for which even the money is charged. They try to
save money by these tricks but Himachal Yatri gives value for
money by not charging for the journey at night as part of its
package. HimachalYatri.Com includes accommodation charges
for only such date when the customer is actually in the hotel.
Actually packages advertised for five nights and three days
include transit time of the night also into it which is cheating with
customers. Tour operators don’t serve anything during the journey
and all services starts only after reaching the destination while
they are charged right from the time go.
Besides this HimachalYatri.Com App provides coupon worth Rs
5000 which would be valid for five years and Rs 1000 could be
redeemed in five visits. If you are giving reference code to
someone else Rs 500 will go to your account and if 10 references
are booked package, HimachalYatri.Com added Rs 5,000 in
customer wallet and will be 100 per cent cash back. App will also
have a video guiding the customer about the tour package.
HimachalYatri.Com is committed to provide best experiences to
the travelers of Himachal Pradesh. Online portal provides a one-
stop solution to your travel needs. It provides fully integrated
travel packages that takes care of your accommodation,
sightseeing, and much more. Another bonus that you get when
you book a package through us is the entitlement to hefty
discounts at restaurants and on various activities like paragliding,
rafting etc. HimachalYatri.Com ensures that all its customers have
a truly enriching and immersive experience of Himachal Pradesh.
The motive of HimachalYatri.Com is to provide transparency in
package tours. Himachal Yatri provides a real package not false
and we also provide Google map for better understand the hotel
location. User friendly will provide a cash back offers and also
provide a GPS in our app, you see where is the destination and
your hotel location.