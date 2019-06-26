Hindus commend free yoga sessions at Newfoundland-Labrador Lt. Governor residence

Welcoming hosting of yoga sessions during summer at Newfoundland-Labrador Government House, the official residence of provincial Lieutenant Governor in St. John’s (Canada), for the second year in a row; Hindus are urging similar sessions on the lawns of all functioning Government Houses in Canada to explore various benefits yoga offered. These weekly outdoor free yoga classes will be taught on the lawn of pristine Government House from July three to September 25 by Nova Yoga team. Last year Lt. Gov. Judy May Foote, along with hundreds of community members, participated; reports suggest. Commending Foote for the yoga sessions and calling it a “step in the positive direction”, distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, urged the Lieutenant Governors of British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island; and Governor General of Canada; to launch similar sessions in their respective Government House lawns in Victoria, Winnipeg, Fredericton, Halifax, Charlottetown and Ottawa. Yoga, referred as “a living fossil”, was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization; Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted. Rajan Zed further said that yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all. According to Patanjali who codified it in Yoga Sutra, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical. According to a report of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Yoga is the most popular complementary health approach in the United States – used by 14.3% of the adult population, or 35.2 million people”. According to US National Institutes of Health; yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress. Yoga was the repository of something basic in the human soul and psyche, Zed added. Newfoundland and Labrador is the easternmost province of Canada and St. John’s is its capital and largest city.

