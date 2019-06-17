Hindus welcome reports of Zimbabwe plans to incorporate yoga in schools

Hindus have welcomed reports of Zimbabwe thinking about introducing yoga in schools. Calling it “a step in the positive direction”, distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today; urged Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa; Minister of Primary & Secondary Education Professor P.V. Mavima; and Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts, Recreation Kirsty Coventry; to urgently work towards formally introducing yoga as a part of curriculum in all the public schools of the country, thus incorporating highly beneficial yoga in the lives of Zimbabwe students. Yoga, referred as “a living fossil”, was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization, Zed noted. Rajan Zed stated that yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all. According to Patanjali who codified it in Yoga Sutra, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical. According to a report of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Yoga is the most popular complementary health approach in the United States – used by 14.3% of the adult population, or 35.2 million people”. According to US National Institutes of Health; yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress. Yoga was the repository of something basic in the human soul and psyche, Zed added.

