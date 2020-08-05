Hisense unveils its Made in India television range

Hisense, a leading consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer of the world has launched 6 SKUs of its UHD and Smart televisions range in India. The entire product range will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Tata CliQ. The new television range will be available from 6th August 2020 onwards.

Mr. Rishi Tandon, COO Hisense India said “We are delighted to announce 6 new models of the make in India television range with attractive inaugural consumer benefits like 5 Year Panel Warranty and special inaugural prices valid from 6th to 9th August on the entire range. The entire product range will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance and Tata CliQ. The product launch is further backed by a strong national service network of 450 service centers, catering to 18500+ pin codes to ensure the best after sales service for our customers.”

“These introductory offers of 5 Year Panel warranty is a sign of our confidence in our product quality and is also a noticeably big callout to instill consumer confidence in the brand and its product range which is all made in India” added Mr. Rishi Tandon.

The 65” QLED (U7QF), 58” and 70” UHD (A71F) will be available in the market soon. In addition to this, Hisense will also be launching next generation technology display products like the 100” Laser TV, 86” 8K TVs and Dual Cell QLED TV shortly.

The Amazing TVs (4K range) provides Amazing TV viewing experience with host of latest technology features to enhance consumer delight. It provides Amazing Picture with features like Quantum Dot and Full Array Dimming (in QLED range) and Dolby Vision HDR, Ultra Dimming, Ultra Vivid Panel across its entire 4K range. The range also gives Amazing Sound with DOLBY ATMOS technology. The range has got Amazing Design with Ultra Slim & Bezel-less finish in its entire 4K range which enhances the décor of your living room. With latest Android TV 9.0, it is Amazingly Smart as well.

Hisense has partnered with Dolby to bring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos its entire 4K range, enabling a fully immersive and engaging entertainment experience for customers. The fusion of Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound transforms your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. These image and sound technologies from the cinema, now brought together for the home, provide amazing realism that you will see, hear, and feel like never before.

“Dolby and Hisense share a common goal to deliver best in class experiences to consumers in their living rooms. The combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience in a single form factor, will allow Hisense customers to experience their favorite content as the creators originally intended. With a large and constantly growing library of titles available in English and in Hindi, Indian consumers can instantly access this amazing content in Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos.” said Mr. Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director Marketing, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

As a part of Hi to Hisense launch campaign running across all ecommerce platforms, the brand is also running Play & Win contest where in consumer can win a 4K TV on participating in Quiz.

The brand also announced the launch of its website www.hisense-india.com where its entire range of Televisions, Air Conditioners and Refrigerators are showcased. The consumers can access detailed specifications and features of all Hisense products and can also stay updated with launch details of its upcoming products and brand related information as well. Click the Hisense website link for more details: www.hisense-india.com

Youtube Link:

Brand Intro: https://youtu.be/nieH4pIOJEM & Product Info: https://youtu.be/a7oHxdWCJX8

About Hisense: Hisense is global technology leader in manufacturing premium televisions with an impeccable track record of providing top quality products. It is known for its glorious 51 Years of Global Trust and Innovation worldwide. Striving to push the boundaries of innovation and working tirelessly on the research and development, it is one of the world’s leading television manufacturers and is also the leading TV brand in countries like Australia, USA, Japan, Mexico and South Africa. Hisense is having footprints globally with presence in over 160+ countries having 14 manufacturing facilities located including countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech etc. The group is committed to continuous innovation with 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5% of its revenue back into R&D every year.