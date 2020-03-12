Hitchki’s ‘Bhangra On The Rocks’ promises to bring the house down!

If you’d ask a dance enthusiast what defines their ultimate night out, they’d say great music, rocking music, electric vibe, the best food and drinks and knockout company. Hitchki – Mumbai’s hottest high-energy Restobar – brings it all together for one fabulous night, with its ‘Bhangra On The Rocks’ experience.

On 13th March, Hitchki will host a thumping night dedicated to Bhangra, Punjabi and Bollywood numbers. Their in-house DJ has a special night planned, with the most eclectic mix of tracks – from old favourites to the latest chartbusters, perfectly interspersed with the ultimate remixes that is sure to set the floor on fire.

Says Mr. Arjun Raj Kher Brand Head of Hitchki, “Bhangra On The Rocks is very different from our centrepiece Bollywood Nights, given that it has a specific focus on belting out a whole spectrum of special Punjabi music. We know there’s a great fanbase for it, that loves to soak in the mood of just Punjabi numbers. So we have mixed it all up beautifully, not just music, but with our specialized ‘Punjabi’ centric food and drinks. And when a dash of Bollywood and nostalgia is sprinkled on Punjabiness, you have a highly immersive experience that no one’s likely to forget!”

Hitchki’s new food menu perfectly complements their Bhangra theme. There are some signature specials like Ulta Punjab, Butter The Chicken, Baratiyo Ka Swagat, Coco Cola Tu, Ooye Ooye, Talli Boy, Kothey Cuminey, The Kapil Shawarma Roll, KeMakhni Pe Dil Aa Gaya, Bhatti Ka Paneer, Aaj Mere Paas Paneer Hai Chilli Hai, Crispy Chicken Khurana, Mere Paas Ma Hai, Pindi Chole and Dal Makhni Riso that completes the experience.

If Bhangra has been on your mind and you’ve been itching to get your dancing shoes on, this is your perfect opportunity. Mark your calendars and get ready for some ‘Bhangra On The Rocks’ in true blue Punjabi style!

What: Bhangra On The Rocks Night

When: 13th March, 2020, 10:30 pm onwards.

Where:Hitchki @ all outlets

