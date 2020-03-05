March 6, 2020

Holi 2020: Be Holi-ready with these skincare tips

The festival of colors is almost here! Amidst all the fun and festivity, it is also time for you to prepare your skin and protect it from harsh chemicals, and while it is a  festival, it demands your skin to be prepped in advance to avoid serious aftermath. As you gear up for your Holi party, make sure to follow these tips before the color game begins.

  1. Apply oil to your face and exposed parts of the skin. You can go opt for coconut or almond oil, to protect your skin from colors.

The Body Shop Oils of Life Intensely Revitalizing Cream from Flipkart is here to prevent your skin from any reactions.

Price: INR 1,895

  1. Since your face will be exposed to all things damaging – colors, sun, heat, dust, etc. – don’t forget to apply sunscreen beforehand., it will act as a barrier and protect your skin from damage.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock Cream – SPF 50 PA+++ available on Flipkart should be applied 20 minutes before stepping out of your house for the color war.

Price: INR199

  1. Do not neglect your nails as that is where colors can settle and even enter your digestive system when you eat with your hand. To protect your nails, apply two coats of base coat or any nail polish. The polish will help to act as a barrier and won’t discolor your nails.

The Oriflame Sweden Quick Dry Transparent Topcoat will protect your nails from damage and ugly stains

Price: INR399

Image result for Oriflame Sweden THE ONE Quick Dry Top Coat Transparent (33520) Transparent
  1. Remember to apply a generous amount of lip balm. The skin on your lips is extremely sensitive and there’s also the risk of color entering your mouth; hence it is important to apply a thick layer of balm over them.

Oriflame Sweden tender care Protecting Balm with Organic Pomegranate Seed Oil available on Flipkart will ensure that colors do not stick to them.

Price: INR 270

  1. Apply some almond oil or coconut oil on your hair a few hours before heading out for Holi celebrations. The oil will nourish your skin and create a protective barrier between your hair and colors.

Kama Ayurveda Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil and Biotique Bio Bhringraj Hair Oil will make your hair stronger and more resilient to the damage caused by the harsh colors.

Kama Virgin Organic Coconut Oil Price: INR725
Biotique Bhringraj Hair oil Price: INR265

