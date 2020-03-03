Holi offerings at Soul The Sky Lounge

Who– Soul The Sky Lounge
What– Splash of Colors
When– 9th and 10th March 2020
Time– 12 noon to 12 midnight
Where-4A Little Russel Street Rooftop, Kolkata 700071
Brief– Colours are the most joyous part of the Holi celebrations. They add life and vitality to the festival making it most vibrant of all. Come and celebrate this Holi at soul The Sky Lounge with their specially curated drinks menu.
On the Menu- Watermelon Basil Mojito, Splash, Indian Summer, Prodigy, Pipeline, Vaults of Heaven, Birds of Paradise, Classic Mojito and Evening Bliss
Cost for two- Rupees 700 plus GST for two
