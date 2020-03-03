March 5, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Holi offerings at Soul The Sky Lounge

1 min read

Who– Soul The Sky Lounge

What– Splash of Colors

When– 9th and 10th March 2020

Time– 12 noon to  12 midnight

Where-4A Little Russel Street Rooftop, Kolkata 700071

Brief– Colours are the most joyous part of the Holi celebrations. They add life and vitality to the festival making it most vibrant of all. Come and celebrate this Holi at soul The Sky Lounge with their specially curated drinks menu.

On the Menu- Watermelon Basil Mojito, Splash, Indian Summer, Prodigy, Pipeline, Vaults of Heaven, Birds of Paradise, Classic Mojito  and Evening Bliss

Cost for two- Rupees 700 plus GST for two

