March 5, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Holi Offerings by Friday Release

Who- Friday Release
What – Rang Barse
When- 9th and 10th March 2020
Time-12 noon-11pm
Where- DD 24 a, DD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064
Brief – The vibrancy of colors is something that brings in a lot of positivity in our lives and Holi being the festival of colours is actually a day worth rejoicing. This Holi celebrate the festival of colours at Friday Release, a Bollywood themed restaurant, with their specially curated Holi drink menu.

On the Menu- In Mocktails are Pomegranate Kanji Mojito, Kala Khatta Iced Tea and Cranberry Apple Cider Pichkari. In Cocktails are Pink Gola, Blue Ricardo and Liquid Khesari.

Cost for two- Rupees 700 +taxes

