HONOR’s Latest – HONOR MagicBook 15, HONOR 9S

HONOR, the global leading tech brand for the youth, recently announced the launch of its first laptop – HONOR MagicBook 15 along with two new and affordable smartphones –HONOR 9S and HONOR 9A in India. The powerfully compact HONOR MagicBook 15 will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting 6th August, 2020 midnight onwards and for the Flipkart early access members, the sale will start from 5th August, 2020 8PM onwards. Consumers looking to purchase budget smartphones will be able to buy HONOR 9S on Flipkart, starting from 6th August 2020, 12:00 PM onwards and HONOR 9A on Amazon starting 6th August 2020, 11:00 AM onwards.

HONOR MagicBook 15, with its Aluminium body and Azure Blue Chamfer, is India’s first Laptop with three breakthrough Innovations, namely the Pop-up Webcam, 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button and 65W Type-C Compact multi-device[1] fast charging at an under INR 50K price. The sleek, compact and stylish HONOR MagicBook 15 touts a 16.9 mm ultra-thin and 1.55 kg light-weight design for a laptop with 15.6” (39.6cm) Full View Display. The latop is compact and easy to carry and, boasts of 1920×1080 IPS FHD Anti-glare and Glossy Display, 16:9 aspect ratio,

5.3 mm thin bezels on the top and sides with 87% screen-to-body ratio, 178 degree viewing angle with TUV Certified Eye Comfort Mode to minimize eye-strain and adjustable screen inclination at multiple angles for comfortable and better viewing experience. For your multi-purpose needs, the laptop comes fitted wth USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Type C, HDMI and 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Designed for the people who are always on-the-go, HONOR India’s first laptop comes bundled with all the right features to deliver unparallel and seamless performance to users. Powered with Ryzen™ 5 3500U and RadeonTM Vega 8 Graphics processor, the laptop also brings 8GB DDR4 Dual Channel RAM for faster transmission and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD for faster read and write speed than previous SATA SSD[2]. The 65W Type C fast charger[3], is compact and stylish with just 160g[4] in weight to carry around, and with its super-charging capabilities it can charge the laptop by 53% charge[5] in just half an hour. For fast and secure unlocking the laptop offers 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button and for better privacy it has a Pop-up Webcam embedded in the keyboard. Both these features and the 65W Type C fast charger are premium and never-seen-before at this price point. To add to the convenience, HONOR’s cutting-edge technology – Magic-Link 2.0[6] enables instant pairing with an NFC enabled HONOR smartphone for multi-screen sharing and file sharing. Pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home, the HONOR MagicBook 15 users will get a free 1 month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription.

HONOR 9S, the entry-level smartphone, features 5.45-inch (13.8 cm) FullView HD+ Display with 1440 x 720 resolution, 295.4 PPI and 16M colours, Eye Comfort Mode certified by TUV Rheinland and Android 10’s Dard Mode for a vivid and immersive viewing experience, making it perfect for watching all your favourite shows. The ultra thin and easily portable smartphone with 144g in weight and 8.35mm thin, sports a powerful 3020mAh battery that lasts up to 21 hours of phone calls and 17 hours of video playback[7]. It operates on the latest Magic UI 3.1 compatible with Android 10, touts an 8MP main camera at f/2.0 aperture with panorama and beauty mode, and a 5MP front camera for your selfies. The smartphone comes with the Face unlock technology that works well even in low light conditions, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB using triple card slot for storing your favourite pictures, music and videos on the smartphone, traditional 3.5 mm audio jack and MediaTek MTK MT6762R processor for your routined smartphone activities and daily use.

The power-packed yet affordable smartphone, HONOR 9A houses a giant and long-lasting 5000mAh battery, yet just 185g in weight and 9.04 mm thin, for unstoppable and smooth smartphone experience and reverse charging capabilities that acts up as an emergency power backup for people on-the-go. Offering an exceptional and functional photography experience, anytime and anywhere, the HONOR 9A comprises of an 8MP front camea and a triple camera set up with 13MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera with 120 degree FOV and distortion correction capabilities and a 2MP lens for depth assistance. Backed by immersive 6.30 inch (16 cm) Dewdrop FullView Display, 1600×720 HD+ resolution with 278 PPI, 16.7M colours, Eye Comfort Mode certified by TUV Rheinland and Android 10’s Dark Mode the smartphone offers an enhanced viewing experience. Further, the Smart PA sound system with 88db Loudspeaker, Huawei Histen 6.0 and party mode along with the traditional 3.5mm audio jack enhances your audio experience. The rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor is placed conveniently, and along with the Face unlock technology (even in low light conditions) allow users to easily unlock and use the smartphone. HONOR 9A runs on HONOR’s flagship Magic UI 3.1 supported Android 10, and comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB using triple card