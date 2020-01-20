Hope a music concert to raise awareness on Paediatric Cancer

Calcutta Rowing Club and Play On hosted a musical evening Hope to raise awareness on Paediatric Cancer recently featuring Maestros Tarun Bhattacharya on Santoor and Bickram Ghosh on Tabla and Rasika Shekhar on flute.

The evening was a confluence of Hindustani and Carnatic gharanas and the musical journey started with Raag Kirwani and moved on to Raag Charukeshi. Another highlight was a song of Rahat Fateh ALi Khan rendered by Rasika and the grand finale was a Bhatiyali dhun played by all the three musicians.

They were ably supported by Pulak Sarkar on Keyboard and Satyajit Mukherjee on Drums.

Representing Rotary Club of Calcutta Metro City, the cause partner, Subhojit Roy spoke about the cause highlighting that Cancer in children constitutes 5.5% of total cancer cases in India and common childhood cancers are lymphoma and leukaemia and in India, cure has remained abysmally low at around 30%. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential for good cure rate, Cancer in children is quite different from that in adults in many ways. Cure is a very realistic and practically achievable goal.

Music was adopted as a mean to towards this cause with the endorsement by Maestros Tarun Bhattacharya, Bickram Ghosh and the young sensation Rasika Shekhar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...