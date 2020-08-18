How can a disciple of God become a Politician?

This is to note that all politicians have their own belief and trust to God or Allah or Jesus or the almighty Power.But nowadays we are following that some disciples of God is going to produce them as Political Head of any party.Recently a video gone viral due to social media nowadays that a person named Abbas Siddiqui who gone to meet some ill people in Bhangar but he complained in different social media that during his visit some political workers of TMC had tried to kill him. And very soon after those videos gone viral that he is going to open a political party to reform the system of West Bengal.

Hence we reached Soukat Molla ,MLA,Canning Purbo Constituency. We get to know that he had all types of evidences that what was alleged by Abbas Siddiqui was somewhat wrong .

When we reached to Soukat Molla we had met more than 50s people to know what was the scenario but there was a difference between the version of both the parties.

On the very next day to see the attraction of both the person within the audience again we reached to Bhangore then we find this.So its a request to all our readers to have a look .

If there are 1000s of people supporting Soukat Molla then there People got benefitted from him thats why people were supporting him.

But during the visit of Abbas Siddiqui we dont find this support of people for him then the answer is open for whom people are gathering and whom people wants.