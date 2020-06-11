Fri. Jun 12th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

How Paytm’s Scan to Order service can enable a safe dining out and food ordering experience to millions of Indians

2 min read

Paytm’s brand new innovation Scan to Order provides a safe, contactless food ordering & dining experience to millions of Indians eager to venture out post easing of the lockdown norms. Whether visiting star-rated hotel, gourmet restaurant, cafe, or neighbourhood eatery, take away joint, Paytm’s QR code-based solution helps in maintaining social distancing and empowers restaurant owners to regain the confidence of customers.

The entire experience, right from going through the menu, placing an order to dining-in/take-away and making the payment has now become hygienic and safe. The user simply walks in the restaurant and scans the QR code from the Paytm app to browse the menu. All the user needs to do next is place the order and make the payment using his phone, thereby effectively avoiding the need to touch menu cards and minimizing interaction with the servers. To make it more convenient, Paytm Scan to Order supports each of the payment methods that include Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking, and cards and offers live order updates on the Paytm app.

Here is the step-by-step guide on how to use the Scan to order service

  1. Scan the QR Code of the restaurant using Paytm app and check the menu
  2. Add your favourite food to your cart by selecting ‘Add’ icon
  3. Next, select ‘Go to cart’ option at the bottom. Apply promocode, if applicable
  4. To complete the transaction, tap on ‘Proceed to Payment’ option

That’s it. Your order is placed and you will be notified once the food is prepared. Paytm is offering ‘Scan to Order’ QR Code as a white label product to restaurants and food establishments so that they can use their logo, brand colour on the QR card, and it can be merged into their own brand pamphlets, hoardings, and signboards. Also, the company is having advanced discussions with multiple state governments urging them to make contactless QR based food ordering part of the standard operating procedure for opening food establishments.

More Stories

2 min read

Mrs. Cosmos Fashion Icon 2020 ropes in Kerala-Based Entrepreneur Abhini Sohan Roy as brand ambassador

3 min read

Dish TV India’s OTT App WATCHO set to engross its viewers with new series ‘It’s My Pleasure’

2 min read

West Bengal Police, Howrah GRP District And International Justice Mission, Kolkata, Host ‘Operation Ananda’ On World Day Against Child Labour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Mrs. Cosmos Fashion Icon 2020 ropes in Kerala-Based Entrepreneur Abhini Sohan Roy as brand ambassador

3 min read

Dish TV India’s OTT App WATCHO set to engross its viewers with new series ‘It’s My Pleasure’

2 min read

West Bengal Police, Howrah GRP District And International Justice Mission, Kolkata, Host ‘Operation Ananda’ On World Day Against Child Labour

2 min read

WitBlox to launch an educational app Witblox 2.0 to encourage tinkers

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |