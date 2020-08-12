How to get rid of mosquitoes this monsoon

India is a beautiful sight to behold during the monsoons. Whether it’s the fresh green foliage or the smell of earth, rains are a much needed respite from the scorching summer heat. As the first few drops begin to appear, it tempts you to sip a cup of tea and stare lovingly outside the window, enjoying the pitter-patter of raindrops and the accompanying gentle breeze.

All of a sudden, there is a strange itchy feeling on the hand and you notice a mosquito hovering around, waiting for its next attack on your body. The magic of monsoon fades away as you realise the season for dengue, malaria and Chikungunya have also started.

Instantly, you close the window and look for the mosquito coil, wishing for a better way to enjoy the monsoons instead of breathing in the artificial stench of chemical laden mosquito repellents.

Mosquitoes have been a part of the Indian landscape since times immemorial and we have found natural ways to keep ourselves safe from the blood sucking parasites.

Apart from this, let’s take a look at the other alternatives to get rid of mosquitoes:

· Neem extracts- Described as the backyard pharmacy, there are very few ailments that Neem can’t resolve. Being anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral, Neem oil produces a pungent smell that wards off mosquitoes and keeps you safe

· Camphor- Dissolve some camphor in a bowl of water and keep it in a room, the mosquitoes are bound to go away in some time. Remember to change the water every 2 days otherwise it may stagnate. If there is an infestation, it is advisable to close the doors and windows of the room, burn camphor for 20-30 minutes to exterminate them

· Lemon and cloves- A lot of households have used this method- Split a lemon in half and insert 5 cloves in each. The smell of cloves and mosquitoes repels mosquitoes away, but remember to change the lemon every day otherwise you will find flies sitting on them

· Tulsi- Take a few pots of Tulsi and place them on the windows of the house. Tulsi emits certain natural vapours that keep mosquitoes away from homes

· Mosquito meshes- If possible, windows can be fitted with mosquito meshes. The mesh is so tiny that they do not allow mosquitoes to enter the home, but allows for ventilation