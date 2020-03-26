HP Advances PC Security with Cutting Edge Innovations

HP Inc. today announced advanced security solutions to provide complete threat protection for businesses and their remote workforces, demonstrating the company’s continued leadership in PC security. The new offerings include HP Pro Security Edition,[iv] HP Proactive Security,[v] and HP Sure Click Enterprise.

Security threats evolve and disrupt business every day. With the recent surge of remote workers, it is paramount to be aware of the increased risks of working from home. Over 80% of home office routers have been found to be vulnerable to potential cyberattacks.[vi] Emails also pose a significant risk to organizations with over 90% of PC infections originating from attachments[vii] and 96% of security breaches aren’t discovered until months later.[viii]

HP Pro Security for SMBs

HP is expanding its built-in hardware-enforced PC security suite to focus on low-touch, simple, and robust enterprise-level security for SMBs. HP Pro Security Edition is the world’s most advanced application isolation and deep learning endpoint protection on Windows 10 PCs,[ix] delivering enterprise-level security designed for SMB customers. The security suite includes HP Sure Sense Pro, a deep learning AI-based protection solution, and HP Sure Click Pro,[x] which offers isolation protection for browser, files, and applications.

The combined power of the advanced versions of HP Sure Click and HP Sure Sense complement each other, powered by a deep-learning cloud that is constantly connected and updating the software, isolating threats and monitoring application health. This provides closed-loop protection for multiple threats coming from different vectors, applied through various kinds of malware. This complete threat protection solution addresses all known and unknown cyberattacks, combating threats that traditional anti-virus solutions do not catch.

Managed Security Service for Medium-Sized Businesses

HP Proactive Security is the world’s most advanced endpoint security service.[xi] By taking a protection-first approach, the managed service helps small- and medium-sized businesses defend against cyberattacks without changing user behavior or increasing IT workload. The service provides advanced protection that is monitored and managed by experienced HP cybersecurity experts. Company data and devices are secured with multiple layers of proactive protection, applying advanced deep learning and isolation technologies to protect endpoints and reduce risk.

This managed service solution provides a holistic view of device protection status and detailed findings on attempted and blocked attacks from HP TechPulse accessible from a simple dashboard, giving companies peace of mind and remote employees the freedom to work securely from anywhere.

CAPTION: HP Proactive Security is the world’s most advanced endpoint security service.

Best-in-Class Security for Enterprises

Designed for enterprise and government entities, HP Sure Click Enterprise is the world’s most secure endpoint application isolation and containment solution,[xii] protecting enterprise endpoints from even the most sophisticated of attackers while providing detailed, real-time threat intelligence to security teams. The solution allows customers to deliver run-time protection with task-level isolation and non-persistent virtual machines, protecting all on- and off-network users without breach, persistence, lateral movement, or data exfiltration.

HP Sure Click Enterprise supports all Windows 8 and 10 devices, reducing complexity while hardening overall cyber postures in the face of increased targeted and destructive attacks. It also provides additional capabilities, including protecting user’s credentials from phishing attacks, and cloud-powered automated threat analytics. The solution supports large-scale deployments with sophisticated policy and threat management, delivered either through an on-premise server, or through an HP cloud-hosted service with ISO 27001/ SOC2 type II accreditation.

HP Sure Click Pro for Free Download

HP is committed to support today’s workforce by maximizing cyber safety, especially for customers and end-users who are working from home. HP will offer HP Sure Click Pro free of charge through September 30, 2020, to help protect users from web, email, and document-based security threats. HP Sure Click Pro will enhance the already existing HP Sure Click with additional features such as editing Word and Excel documents within an isolated container. This offer will be available for use on all HP and non-HP Windows 10 PCs.

Availability

HP Pro Security Edition is expected to be available on select HP Elite PCs purchased in the summer 2020.

is expected to be available on select HP Elite PCs purchased in the summer 2020. HP Proactive Security is available to select customers in pilots now and is expected to be available to customers and partners worldwide in April 2020.

is available to select customers in pilots now and is expected to be available to customers and partners worldwide in April 2020. HP Sure Click Enterprise is expected to be available in May 2020.

expected to be available in May 2020. HP Sure Click Pro will be offered free of charge for download on HP and non-HP devices through September 30, 2020.

