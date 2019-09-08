HP expands Chromebook portfolio in India for modern users

HP Inc. today expanded its Chromebook portfolio with new HP Chromebook 14 series for Gen Z and modern consumers in India. Powered by Intel Apollo Lake dual core processors, this new HP Chromebook is equipped with a 14-inch HD ultra-bright touchscreen display, supports local language and syncs with Android smartphones seamlessly. It is best suited for the tech-savvy, on-the-go Gen Z who prefer to use the Google ecosystem for their various computing needs.

HP Chromebook 14 enables the Chrome OS experience for users and supports more than one million Android apps in a functional form factor with 180-degree hinge, designed for both work and play. With less than 10 seconds of boot time, users can directly access their files and data by just logging into the system with their Google account. With 64 GB of SSD storage and a massive 100 GB of Google Cloud storage, users will always have ample memory space on their PC for all their files, data and applications.

The new Chromebook comes with multiple security features such as Verified Boot, that performs self-checks to repair any system corruptions, “Always ready security” with built-in virus protection, auto-updates and Sandboxing that runs web pages and apps in isolated environment to prevent virus infection.

“As consumers continue to embrace the Chromebook ecosystem, we want to enable them with more options and help them pick and choose devices that are best suited for their computing requirements” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India. “After the successful introduction of HP Chromebook x360 recently, we are excited to expand our Chromebook portfolio in India to provide exceptional Chrome OS experience and power-packed PC performance to all users.”

Anurag Arora, Lead, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. India, said “With the rising proliferation of Android platform in India, we are witnessing an increasing preference among the Gen Z users for using apps as tools of computing. We want to cater to this new trend in India by introducing Chromebooks to the consumers that will provides them familiar experience and power packed PC performance.”

The HP Chromebook 14 Touch has a Thin & Light design (just 18.35 mm) with narrow bezels and weighs 1.54 kgs. Powerful Bang & Olufsen dual speakers provide a rich sound experience. It also has 47 Watt-hr long battery life to handle all productivity and entertainments needs of the users.

Pricing and Availability

The HP Chromebook 14 will be available in Chalkboard Grey and Snow White colors at a starting price of INR 23,990 at 250 HP World Stores in 28 cities, HP Online Store, and leading e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart

Customers will get premium subscription of Google One with 100 GB of storage and other exclusive benefits for 12 months

Additionally, customer will get 2 GB of high speed 4G data every day from JioFi device for 1 year along with prime subscription to 14+ Jio Digital apps (Offer available till 31st Dec’19)

HP Chromebook users will get exclusive Meritnation education package up to Rs 35000

