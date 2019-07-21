HP expands commercial PC portfolio with the new ProBook Notebooks

HP Inc. India today introduced the powerful and stylish HP ProBook 445 G6 Notebook in India. The new power-packed entrant in the HP commercial portfolio is a lightweight ultra-slim Notebook, powered by latest AMD Ryzen™ processors and built to enhance the productivity of modern businesses. Designed for the modern SMB workforce and other growing businesses, the HP ProBook 445 G6 is best suited to those who are passionate about their business and leveraging technology to save time, seek durability and provide value.

The HP ProBook 445 G6 has an ultra-slim chassis with crisp lines, clean edges, and a refined natural silver, anodized aluminum finish which holds the near borderless display. It opens with a 180-degree hinge, a first on the ProBook 400 series, allowing for more ways to collaborate in various work environments through the ‘Lay-Flat’ design.

The Notebook’s security is fortified with the help of HP Endpoint Security Stack which include features like:

· HP BIOSphere Gen4: Provides automated protection from malware, guards against physical attacks, enables easy manageability of updates

· HP Client Security Manager G4: Enables management of credentials through multi-factor authentication



Additional Features include HP Connection Optimizer, a self-healing wireless driver technology, and HP Fast Charge that recharge the Notebook up to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said, “With the blending of physical and digital worlds, our work and personal lives have become more integrated. Today’s professionals want devices that integrate into their life, reflect who they are, stay productive in the office and on the go. With the new range of HP ProBook devices, we continue to raise the bar for exciting and secure devices with cutting edge PC innovation, that meets the expectations of our customers.”

Sanjeev Pathak, Head – Commercial, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said, “At HP, we have always believed in insights-based innovation. We understand the need for well designed, high-performance, secure computing devices in the modern workspace. The new HP ProBook 445 G6 has been built on these insights and is our next generation Notebook that is designed to deliver for every workplace requirement, thus providing a premium and immersive PC experience.”

According to an IDC study, Shaping The Future of Work in the Digital Era, commissioned by HP, the lines between professional and personal lives are blurring, leading to drastic changes in workspace, workforce and workstyles. With its cutting-edge design, enhanced security features, and powerful performance, the HP ProBook 445 G6 is tailored to meet the requirement of this new era of work.

Pricing and Availability

· HP ProBook 445 G6 is available now at a price of INR 67,260.

