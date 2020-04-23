HP introduces free remote helpdesk for PC users in India

To help Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and individuals adapt to their new work from home requirements, HP India has introduced a limited period free helpdesk support to PC users of all brands to address their operational issues. As a result of the ongoing health emergency, millions of consumers and small business owners and their staff now need to work from home. These users often face IT related challenges that can be addressed through remote support from experts.

In the absence of regular support and service channels, HP is making this service available to PC users of all brands to ensure they can operate without hindrance and maintain business continuity. For individual consumers, this service will be available free till May 31, 2020 while small and medium business (SMB) users will be eligible for this service for a fixed period of one month from the date of registration.

The helpdesk will have HP certified technicians to help on issues that can be addressed remotely. These include issues related to general performance, security configuration, connectivity, operating system, media support, mobility, software operation, and installation, among others.

“Now more than ever, consumers are relying on technology providers like HP to support them with the right set of products and services to help in their day-to-day continuity. These are challenging times and as industry leaders, it is our responsibility to go beyond corporate boundaries and help every user out there. Today working, learning or earning from home is the new normal, and this 24/7 help desk is aimed at making sure users can do so in an uninterrupted fashion,” said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka.

HP has deployed a team of trained agents to man the helpdesk. These agents have been provided with access to work-from-home technology by HP to manage multiple queues, leveraging chat, social and web support options.

How to avail HP’s remote services:

Business users- can register/avail information on this offer via an email to hpindiaservices@hp.com

Individual users – On-call support on toll free number: 1800 258 7140

General enquiries can also be addressed to hpindiaservices@hp.com