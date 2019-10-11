HP introduces powerful Pavilion notebooks with 10th Gen Intel Core processor in India

HP Inc. today introduced the new HP Pavilion x360 in India that will reinvent the computing experience for modern consumers. Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the new range of the HP Pavilion x360 is designed to manage multi-tasking and demanding workloads. It is engineered for hands-free voice interactions with the built-in Alexa app. Consumers can control music, timers, alarms, calendars, smart-home devices and more, simply by speaking to Alexa while web browsing, working, or streaming content.

PC innovation for the modern users

With 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the device is a productivity powerhouse that can handle multi-threaded workloads and enables immersive entertainment experiences. The performance of these processors is optimized by Intel® Dynamic Tuning technology that provides amazing battery life, ultra-fast speed and better productivity.

The Alexa experience

The new HP Pavilion x360 is the first laptop in India with Alexa built-in. It can improve productivity, enhance entertainment and enable smart-home experiences. Alexa on the HP Pavilion x360 is “a personal assistant on the go.” Consumers can control their “Works with Alexa” products and manage their smart-home. The app will work with the PC’s microphone and speakers; no other Alexa support device is needed.

“HP continues to drive innovation by developing devices that have the latest features and advanced capabilities. The new HP Pavilion x360 with Alexa built-in is a first of its kind device for the India market and will empower consumers with the freedom to do more. It is a cutting-edge computing device for the new generation of millennial and Gen Z consumers of India,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

Weighing in at just 1.58 kg the new HP Pavilion x360 is a Thin and Light convertible with four distinct modes of Laptop, Tablet, Reverse and Tent, to work, write, watch and play. The device comes with a 14.3-inch micro-edge bezel and a full-HD LED backlight touch-display. It has powerful storage options like a 1TB HDD+256GB SSD and 512GB PCIe SSD6 and optional fingerprint reader. It contains an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU that enables higher graphics performance for more fluid media editing, casual gaming and AR experiences.

Pricing and availability:

The new HP Pavilion x360 will be available in Intel core i3, i5 and i7 configurations at a starting price of INR 45,990

The HP Pavilion x360 devices will be available across HP World Stores, leading multi-brand outlets like Croma, the HP Online store and e-commerce platforms Amazon/Flipkart and Reliance digital.

