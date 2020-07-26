HP introduces powerhouse Gaming Portfolio designed for the next generation gamers in India

HP announced two new additions in their gaming portfolio – the new OMEN 15 and Pavilion Gaming 16 in India. The company has also launched the Omen Vector Mouse and the HP X1000 Wireless gaming headset – all designed for today’s gamer to play their best while pushing the limits of what their devices can do.. The products offer hardware technologies that enables gameplay experience to next level and offer unmatched power without any compromise. With work from home being the new normal, gaming benefits are being unlocked as people are spending most of their time indoors, exploring new avenues for both entertainment and general well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market said, “HP continues to push progression in gaming by growing and evolving the ecosystem with enhanced experiences through broad gaming portfolio. We understand that in gaming, no one size fits all and hence our award-winning OMEN series along with Pavilion Gaming 16 truly caters to different set of audience based on their requirements.”

The innovative thermal technology, winning horsepower along with stunning visuals helps to bring games to life by enhancing the overall experience. The HP Pavilion Gaming Portfolio is designed to power both work and play, including gaming, video editing, or content creation.

The newest OMEN line-up brings together an ecosystem of hardware and software to help today’s gamers feel connected and entertained. The latest OMEN 15, featuring a redesigned chassis with a smallest 15” gaming laptop in the industry, offers minimalist aesthetics and includes the new OMEN diamond logo in a blue to green gradient. The laptop comes in both Mica Silver and Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting. Additional features include:

The new HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop is the company’s first ever 16” diagonal gaming PC. It features up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660Ti graphics within a sleek angular black chassis.

The OMEN Vector Mouse is designed for ultimate comfort during long gaming sessions with ergonomic lightweight designs, textured rubber grips, and OMEN Command Center integration. Featuring the esports grade OMEN Radar 3 sensor, it supports up to 16,000 dpi with 99% accuracy, 400 IPS, acceleration, and self-calibration. This mouse is built to win with Omron switches offering a 50 million click lifespan and a snag-proof braided cable

The HP Gaming line of accessories offer an enhanced experience of 20 hours of wireless freedom with the new HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset. Thick ear pads and a suspension headband yield paramount comfort to enjoy the 7.1 virtual surround sound which is supported by a large 50 mm driver. Easy access on-ear buttons and EQ settings managed via OMEN Command Center keeps audio in total control.