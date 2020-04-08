HP Ranked One of The 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, ranks HP Inc. in the top 25 multinational corporations in the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia list. More than 2.2 million employees participated in the survey across eight Asian countries including China, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea where Great Place to Work is represented.

The list publication comes amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has upended daily life and business operations throughout the region. The ranking of Asia’s Best Workplaces is based on data collected prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But organizations on the list are leading the way amid the pandemic, demonstrating care for their employees, their customers and their communities during this difficult time.

“We’re thrilled to see HP recognized as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia. We work hard to build a culture where our employees can achieve both personal and professional growth, and truly be their authentic selves in the workplace. In these challenging times, it has been humbling to see teams come together so quickly to protect and support each other, our partners and customers. Every day, our employees make the difference, and this award is testament to their continued excellence,” said Christoph Schell, Chief Commercial Officer, HP Inc.

Research from Great Place to Work shows employees want a high-trust culture, and within Asia, those companies that stand out deliver work-life balance and close-knit relationships. Such balance is particularly important now, as employees and organizations wrestle with health and economic challenges created by COVID-19. The Best Workplaces in Asia list is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/asia-2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge facing organizations across the globe, and it puts a premium on being a high trust people-first culture” said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work. “We honor the companies that earned places on our ranking of Asia’s Best Workplaces because they will outperform their competitors and we hope this will inspire more companies to become a Great Place to Work For All.”

HP places employee experience at the forefront of its efforts to meet the diverse needs of its multi-generational workforce. Each employee is encouraged to contribute their own perspective, knowledge and expertise, and be part of a growth mindset culture that ensures they have the skills and support needed to succeed.

“At HP, the culture of openness means that as a Gen Z, female engineer I am never afraid to share my ideas with the team. We are bound by a common vision of driving innovation and I’m proud to be part of a company that has such a diverse engineering team. Everyone on the team treats each other as equals, regardless of gender, background or experience.” said Lim Li Fang, R&D Product Engineer, HP Inc.