HP reinvents the PC experience for modern consumers with new Chromebook

HP Inc. today introduced the new HP Chromebook x360 in India, a fast and intuitive convertible PC that will enable consumers to make the most of the Google ecosystem. The HP Chromebook combines all the great benefits of Chrome OS and Android apps to provide a simple, stable, speedy, secure and shareable computing experience. With its four modes (laptop, tablet, stand and tent), it is best suited for productivity and entertainment needs of Gen Z consumers.

The HP Chromebook is optimized for PC users who depend on Google for computational work including content creation and consumption, multiple app usage and more. After logging into a Google account on the device for the first time, data and content are readily available, as it automatically syncs the apps, documents and files configured for that Google account across all devices.

Since most computing activity is logged on Google’s servers, CPU speeds are never bogged down by full storage capacities; which means these laptops can handle as many tabs as the users need without worry of crashing the system.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India, said, “The Chromebook ecosystem has been growing steadily across the world, driven by Gen Z’s aspiration to explore, learn, create and do more. We are excited to introduce the HP Chromebook x360 in India to help modern consumers unlock new ways to create, collaborate and consume with the features and functionalities of Chrome OS and Android apps.”

“With Chromebooks, we’ve reimagined every feature from the ground up to be simple, fast, smart and more secure, from accessing your favorite Android apps to automatic updates that keep your device up to date for peak performance,” said John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS at Google, “We’re excited to provide a new computing experience to more people by bringing these benefits to HP’s x360.”

The Chromebook x360 has a gorgeous, premium design with 3D stamped metal keyboard deck and a diamond-cut trim on the touchpad. The slim 3D metal chassis of the device comes with an anodized aluminum finish in an elegant white matte. It’s ceramic-like feel gives it a stylish look in addition to durability and scratch resistance. Additionally, the anodized aluminum keyboard deck in cloud blue with color matched keycaps offers subtle premium touches that makes the device a head-turner.

The Chromebook x360 is 16.05 mm thick and features a 14-inch diagonal FHD touch display with an ultra-thin narrow bezel (7.5 mm). Custom tuned Bang & Olufsen dual speakers provide a rich, authentic listening experience. It is powered by Intel® Core™ 8th Gen processor for enhanced performance. The device comes with up to 64 GB of SSD storage for fast processing and boot time, and up to 8 GB of DDR4 to multitask with ease. It also has 60 Watt-hr long battery life to handle working, playing, creating or binge watching.

Pricing and Availability

The HP Chromebook x360 will be available at a starting price of INR 44,990 at 250 HP World Stores in 28 cities, HP Online Store, and leading e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart

Customers will also get premium subscription of Google one with 1 year of complimentary 100 GB of Google Drive storage, and unlimited Google Photos Storage

Additionally, customer will get 2GB of high speed 4G data every day from Jio for 1 year with JioFi device at just Rs 999, along with prime subscription to Jio Android apps

HP Chromebook users will get exclusive Meritnation education package worth Rs 35000

Like this: Like Loading...