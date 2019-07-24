HP strengthens Z by HP portfolio of mobile workstations for Creative Professionals in India

HP Inc. India today introduced a series of new, next generation Z by HP mobile workstations designed for creative and technical professionals, executives and students who demand high-performance computing and premium experiences. Z by HP mobile workstations come with unmatched productivity and versatility, precision inking experiences, the brightest displays, tool-less access and refined design aesthetics.

This new lineup features cutting-edge design, innovative collaboration tools and advanced security features to transform the creative process. Z by HP devices are built on precision-crafted machined aluminum for enhanced structural integrity, durability and weight-savings, and streamlined narrow border displays enabling more screen space in a smaller chassis.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said, “The modern design professionals require devices that don’t just enable the creative process but elevate it. Creative and technical professionals need accelerated performance that can improve workflows and robust security features that provide constant protection and resiliency. From the most powerful convertible PC to the most powerful and secure mobile workstations, Z by HP are the ideal computing devices for these consumers.”

The new Z by HP portfolio in India includes:

The HP ZBook 14U G6 is a Thin-and-Light Mobile Workstation Laptop perfect for next generation of power users who want true mobility and use professional ISV certified applications. The ZBook 14u is the world’s first 100% AdobeRGB 14” mobile workstation laptopwith a 600 nit panel.These features combined with the ambient brightness sensor that automatically changes based on environment ensure consistent color accuracy and brightness. The new G6 Workstation comes with 4GB dedicated graphics that enables manipulation of 3D CAD models or rendering of videos for better performance. The new HP Sure View Gen3 privacy screen is brighter and optimized for better battery life.

The HP ZBook 15U G6 is a Thin-and-Light Mobile Workstation (18.6mm and 3.89lbs) that can cater to the next generation power users who want high performance without the weight. This mobile workstation, delivers power, security, and durability in an ultra slim design. Moreover, with 15 inches (diagonal) of screen size, users can work in multiple tabs for maximized productivity. It also offers full-size numeric keypad, which can get the data-driven tasks done in a short span of time. The new G6 Workstation comes with 4GB dedicated graphics that enables manipulation of 3D CAD models or rendering of videos for better performance. The new HP Sure View Gen3 privacy screen is brighter and optimized for better battery life.

The HP ZBook Studio X360 is a powerful Convertible PC, meant for creative professionals who want the latest convertible design but also need the pro-grade performance. It provides ultra-fast performanceand renders photorealistic images with the latest Intel® Core™ i9 processors and certified NVIDIA® Quadro® P2000 graphics. It is a device that provides the comfort of a laptop, the convenience of a tablet, and the luxury of additional modes.

The HP ZBook 15 G6 is a Mobile Workstation ideal for product developers and engineers who do heavy design, engineering and simulation workflows on location. It provides blazing-fast performance with the heaviest multi-app and VR workloads with next gen, VR-ready NVIDIA® Quadro® graphics. HP Sure View privacy screen stops visual hacking, and RAID 1 keeps a backup copy of all of user files.

The HP ZBook 17 G6 is a powerful mobile workstation, built for video editors and VR developers who need desktop performance on-set and when traveling. It enables a studio quality experience for the users on the go with the 17″ diagonal HP DreamColor anti-glare display. Users can blitz render times and speed through multi-app workflows with next gen NVIDIA® Quadro® graphics, 128 GB of memory and multiple cores. The distinct thermal design keeps the machine cool and quiet

The standard features in the new Z by HP workstations include long battery life with HP Fast Charge, HP Client Security Manager, Bang & Olufsen audio more.

Pricing and Availability

HP ZBook 14U and HP ZBook 15U will be available from a starting price of INR 98,900and INR 96,990 respectively

and will be available from a starting price of INR 98,900and INR 96,990 respectively HP ZBook Studio X360 will be available from a starting price of INR 159,900

will be available from a starting price of INR 159,900 HP ZBook 15 G6 and HP ZBook 17 G6 will be available from a starting price of INR 121,900 and INR 167,900 respectively

Z by HP workstations will be available for purchase from HP Online Store and HP World Stores across all metro locations

Hi-res images of the products can be found here

Like this: Like Loading...