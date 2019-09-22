Huge response to Mega Free Eye camp in Vijayawada today More than 750 people underwent screening

Maxi Vision Super Specialty Eye hospital in association with TANA (Telugu association of North America) & Free cataract operation association organized mega free eye camp in Zilla Parishat High School, Nidamanuru Village, Vijayawada Rural, Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh today. Eye camp started at 9 am in the morning and continued till 3 pm.Eye camp received huge response as people formed a beeline for the screening. More than 750 patients underwent screening.Dr.Madhavi latha from MaxiVision eye hospitals carried out the screening of the patients.550 plus eye glasses were distributed to the poor patients by Mr.Venkat Rao, Sr.Vice President and Mr.Arjun Vice-president of Maxi Vision Super Specialty Eye hospital. Medicine also given to 350 patients for free. Mr.yugender, Mr.Sagar, Mr.Ravikumar from TANA participated in the Eye camp.

