HUL launches expert care wash brand – ‘Love & Care’ for your fashion wear

Give your gorgeous chanderi silk kurta, your favourite chikankari suit or the coral sweater which you wear on special occasions the care that it deserves. Inspired by the fashionista, Hindustan Unilever has crafted specialized solutions with Love & Care to keep your beautiful clothes looking their best.

Tailormade expert solutions for fashion wear, Love & Care is available in three variants – Shining Silks, Fine Cottons, Soft Woollens. The packaging reflects the ethnic fabrics and motifs inspired by traditional weaves in contemporary fashion colours with an element of detail like a sari pallu, an embroidery motif or a wooden button in each of the variants. The products are priced at Rs 350 for 950ml of the Shining Silk variant and Rs 300 for 950ml for the Soft Woollens & Fine Cottons variants.

Fine Cottons: Its pro-fibre care technology is specially designed to be gentle on fine cottons and intricate embroidery. It maintains the colour and takes care of the delicate work on your cottons. Ideal for fine cottons, linens, khadi delicate weaves and intricate embroideries.

Shining Silks: Its PH balanced formula is designed to be gentle on silk. It helps the fabric retain its shine and strength, keeping it looking like new for longer. Ideal for shining silks, stunning georgettes, flowy chiffons and beautiful crepes.

Soft Woollens: Its PH balanced formula is specially designed to be gentle on woollens. It maintains the softness and retains the shine for your loved woollen wear. Ideal for wool including your fine knit sweaters, trendy mufflers and stylish cardigans.

