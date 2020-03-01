Hulladek Honours 2020 Awards held in Kolkata

Kolkata witness a first of its kind Award Ceremony for supporting the cause of environmental sustainability. Hulladek Honours 2020, the first ever Award Ceremony in the city, was organized by Hulladek Recycling to acknowledge the contributions of individuals and organizations for their role towards zero e-waste and environment sustainability.

Representatives from PepsiCo, IndusInd Bank, Frontech, Nestle, Webel, Novotel, and many others were present to attend the ceremony. Mr. Nandan Mall, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hulladek Recycling, was present to brief the media.

The event included corporates, government bodies and individuals from the age bracket of 15-60 years and brought together different segments of the industry- Health, FMCG, Hospitality, Education, Banking, Government, etc. under one roof. It was an initiative to reward the efforts of the corporates and individuals for their role towards #NoMoreEwaste.

Hulladek strives to manage the electronic and electrical waste of the country. It assists in setting up state-of-the-art, state-compliant waste collection and channelization centres. It aims to establish error-free, stakeholder-friendly networks, to ensure sustainable collection and channelization of e-waste for disposal.

Hulladek Recycling, incorporated in 2014, is an e-waste management company that collects and channelizes electronic waste to authorized recyclers. The organization is headquartered in Kolkata and has offices in Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Shillong and Guwahati.

