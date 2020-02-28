Hulladek Honours 2020 Awards to be held in Kolkata

Kolkata to witness first Hulladek Honours 2020 Award Ceremony for supporting the cause of environmental sustainability. The Award Ceremony will be organized on 29 February from 10.30 am onwards at Hotel Hindusthan International. Representatives from Mumuso India, PepsiCo, Nestle, Diamond Beverages, Novotel, and many others will be attending the ceremony. The award ceremony will be organized by Hulladek Recycling.

Mr. Prabhat Kumar Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Environment, Water Resources Investigation and Development, Govt. of West Bengal and Mr. Atin Ghosh, Deputy Mayor, Kolkata Municipal Corporation will be present to grace the occasion. Mr. Nandan Mall, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hulladek Recycling, Mr. Raunak Agarwal, Managing Director, Mumuso India and other will also be present.

Hulladek Honours 2020 is the first ever award ceremony in the city, organized to acknowledge the contributions of the organizations and individuals towards environment sustainability.

The event includes corporates, government bodies and individuals from the age bracket of 15-60 years and brings together different segments of the industry- Health, FMCG, Hospitality, Education, Banking, Government, etc. under one roof. It is an initiative to reward the efforts of the corporates and individuals for their role towards #NoMoreEwaste.

Hulladek strives to manage the electronic and electrical waste of the country. It assists in setting up state-of-the-art, state-compliant waste collection and channelization centres. It aims to establish error-free, stakeholder-friendly networks, to ensure sustainable collection and channelization of e-waste for disposal.

Hulladek Recycling, incorporated in 2014, is an e-waste management company that collects and channelizes electronic waste to authorized recyclers. The organization is headquartered in Kolkata and has offices in Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Shillong and Guwahati.

