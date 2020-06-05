Hulladek Recycling announces Winners of World Environment Day Competition

Moving forward on its mission to create awareness about the importance of recycling and environment sustainability, Kolkata based e-waste management company Hulladek Recycling announced the Winners of the unique Art, Prose and Poetry Competition organized in order to create awareness about the importance of World Environment Day in today’s life, through a webinar held on the occasion of World Environment Day.

On World Environment Day Hulladek organized a webinar which focused on the importance of proper disposal of e-waste and how it helps clean up and maintain the environment. The webinar was attended by people from different walks of life, followed by the announcement of the winners of the competition.

The competition, through Art, Prose and Poetry, was held to raise awareness about the importance of preserving and keeping the environment clean. People from all different parts of East and North East India participated in the competition by sending their creative works. The entries came from cities such as Agartala, Kohima, Bhubaneswar, and Jamshedpur in addition to Kolkata. It was held for a period of 7 days. The date for the entries was 4th June 2020.

The competition was mainly run through Social Media Platforms. Hulladek Recycling received an overwhelming number of entries from over 30 schools and numerous individuals. Entries ranged from children as young as 5 year old to 18 year old.

The results of the competition were: Winner- Nikhil Kumar Kundu, Runners Up: Shruti Bangari, Ahana Kumari, Suhani Singhania.

Nandan Mall, Founder, Hulladek Recycling said, “Hulladek strives to manage the electronic and electrical waste of the country. It assists in setting up state-of-the-art, state-compliant waste collection and channelization centres. It aims to establish error-free, stakeholder-friendly networks, to ensure sustainable collection and channelization of e-waste for disposal.”

Hulladek Recycling, incorporated in 2014, is an e-waste management company that collects and channelizes electronic waste to authorized recyclers. The organization is headquartered in Kolkata and has offices in Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Shillong and Guwahati.