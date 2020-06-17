Hulladek Recycling launches sanitisation services in Kolkata

The increasing spread of COVID-19 has made hygiene more critical than ever. The importance of Hand washes, Sanitizers, and other essential items have increased exponentially amongst consumers and corona warriors in the country. Keeping this in mind, Kolkata based e-waste management company Hulladek Recycling announced to launch sanitization services in Kolkata. Hulladek Recycling in association with AdmyBin is providing sanitization services for workplaces, warehouses, factories and residential complexes in Kolkata and its suburbs up to 75 kms. AdmyBin is an approved vendor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Within 1 hour of the completion of the process, people can access the area without any problem. Post the process, the organization or residential complex is also given a certificate from Hulladek. In spite of personal hygiene, another important thing is sanitization of the area which is used regularly. To fight this hidden enemy, proper sanitization of that particular place is very important before companies and individuals start working or accessing it.

Nandan Mall, Chief Executive Officer, Hulladek Recycling said, “As the country gradually emerges out of coronavirus lockdown and we enter in ‘Unlock1’, normal life resumes but the threat of the virus continues to haunt us every day. To ensure utmost safety of ourselves and the people around us, it is imperative that we take as many precautions as required. Coronavirus is a surface virus. It can spread when one gets in contact with a contaminated area. Therefore, it is essential to disinfect surfaces on a regular basis. Keeping this in mind, we have launched the sanitization services in Kolkata. Hulladek has always believed in helping people by understanding the need of the hour. We understand that Coronavirus will not disappear overnight and drastic steps need to be taken in order to be in tandem with the new normal.”

The sanitization process uses a hard surface cleaner and disinfectant known as Alstasan II 256. This chemical is a blend of double chain Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, surfactants and stabilizers which on application completely eradicates bacteria, viruses, sporicidal pathogens and manifests sustained anti-viral action over applied surface areas of residential, commercial, industrial and public surroundings. The chemical is completely safe, odourless and has no side effect. The chemical is sprayed in all tangible human touch points to eliminate any contamination present. The time and cost required for the entire process mainly depends on the area that needs to be covered. To avail the services, people can call on toll-free number 1800-212-7880.