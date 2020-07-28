Hulladek Recycling plans to expand its footprints across India

Kolkata based e-waste Management Company Hulladek Recycling is planning to expand its footprints in other parts of the country. Hulladek Recycling currently operates in Eastern part of the country including Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Shillong and Guwahati. The company announced that it has completed 300 Weeks of services working for recycling and e-waste management in this region.

Launched in 2014, Hulladek Recycling Private Limited aims to make the world a greener place through establishing proper and organised e-waste management systems. The company has been providing solutions for proper electronic waste disposal since. It was founded with the mission to combat to growing menace of e-waste generation and mismanagement. Embedded in the evergreen mantra of Reduce, Re-Use and Recycle, the company works towards effectively channelizing the electronic and electrical waste.

In the first year itself, the company was successful in recycling over 36,000 kgs of e waste. After a successful inaugural year, Hulladek began co-branding activations and events in association with renowned aggregators such as Uber, Ola and Zomato expand its reach. Silicon India has felicitated Hulladek by featuring the company among the Top 10 Most Promising e waste Service Providers in the country. In the coming years, the company started expanding its services in other parts of East and North East India and got associated with major Companies as their E-Waste Manager. Hulladek has launched many services in last 6 months including sanitization, contactless pick up, community collection centres and has conducted numerous programs both offline and online to create awareness about the importance of recycling and e-waste management. The company has been successful in reaching out to over 1 crore people and 500 companies across east India.

Nandan Mall, Chief Executive Officer, Hulladek Recycling said, “As a brand, Hulladek has been working towards creating awareness about the importance of recycling and e-waste management.. Taking this further, we have planned to expand our reach to other parts of the country. We will soon start our services pan India. Moving forward on our mission, this is another step forward in the direction of supporting the society.”

About Hulladek Recycling: Hulladek Recycling is an e-waste management company that has been providing solutions for proper electronic waste disposal since 2014. It assists in setting up state-of-the-art, state-compliant waste collection and channelization centres. It aims to establish error-free, stakeholder-friendly networks, to ensure sustainable collection and channelization of e-waste for disposal. The organization is headquartered in Kolkata and has offices in Jamshedpur, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Shillong and Guwahati.