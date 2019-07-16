Hungama launches ‘HawaAane De’ – an anthem against air pollution produced by Bhamla Foundation in collaboration with Shaan

Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, in

partnership with Bhamla Foundation, an organization that works to address health,

environment and cleanliness issues, launched #HawaAaneDe anthem today. Created in

collaboration with celebrated singer, Shaan, the anthem is in sync with the United Nations’

theme for World Environment Day and a part of Bhamla Foundation’s efforts to increase public

awareness to #BeatAirPollution. Available on Hungama Music, Hungama Play, Hungama Artist

Aloud and other partner networks, the music video of the song features Akshay Kumar,

Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, ShiamakDavar, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and

Sunidhi Chauhan.

Composed by Shaan with lyrics by SwanandKirkire, the song features vocals by Shaan, Shankar

Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kapil Sharma and ShiamakDavar who has also choreographed

the music video. The song highlights the problem of air pollution and urges everyone to unite

and work together to create a cleaner, safer world for everyone.

In addition to the anthem, Hungama launched a mobile game that sensitizes people towards

the need to #BeatAirPollution. Through a simple, yet interactive interface, the game educates

people about all things that cause air pollution. The gameplay also allows users to share their

final score on social platforms, inviting others to play, further increasing awareness on the

issue. Users can play the game here – http://bit.ly/2Xe11af

Neeraj Roy, Founder & CEO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Air Pollution is one of the most

critical environmental issues plaguing planet Earth. It is important to acknowledge the problem

and take necessary steps towards building a cleaner and sustainable environment. We are glad

to work with Bhamla Foundation again for a topical initiative that seeks to educate the citizens.

We are certain that through the anthem’s availability on Hungama’s platforms and the mobile

game, we will be able to inspire millions of people to take significant steps to curb air

pollution.”

Asif Bhamla, President, Bhamla Foundation,added, “Music has the power to inform, educate

and unite people. We are grateful to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

for their support to the campaign and thankful that the entire industry came together to

support a cause as vital as this. Important messages need to be delivered to a wider audience

and we are certain that Hungama’s global reach will prompt people across the world to be a

part of the change. ”

Talking about the launch, composer and singer,Shaan, said,“As an artist, it is fulfilling to be part

of such a powerful initiative. Air pollution is a hazard that is threatening the environment and

by extension, our existence. We all need to take steps and make changes in our lifestyles to

curtail air pollution. I feel honored to be associated with Bhamla Foundation and Hungama, and

work towards increasing awareness on the issue.”

National Award winning lyricist,SwanandKirkiresaid, “Bhamla Foundation has always

highlighted issues that are of concern to the entire country and air pollution is an issue that

requires our immediate attention. I feel privileged to have gotten the chance to write words

and poetry that has the power to inspire millions. I’m certain that the anthem will encourage

the listeners to contribute towards reducing air pollution.”

Dance and choreography maestro, ShiamakDavar said, “I have been associated with Bhamla

Foundation for a long time. Their efforts in highlighting social issues and encouraging people to

work towards improving the society are commendable. HawaAane De is a creative way to

educate people on the drastic effects of air pollution. It is imperative that we unanimously

resolve to tackle the issue.”

Shankar Mahadevan,who has been a part of the initiative said, “Air pollution is a hazard that

citizens need to pay attention to. Even small steps taken to curb the menace will go a long way

in saving the planet. I am proud to be associated with an initiative that aims to make a positive

impact on the society.”

Sunidhi Chauhan, who has also been associated with the initiative added, “Air pollution is a

serious issue. People are breathing polluted air and it is important for us to unite against air

pollution for a better future. I am glad to have been a part of this project and certain that this

will inspire people to take steps in the right direction.”

Rajkumar Rao, who also stars in the music video said, “Air pollution is one of the biggest

problems that the planet is facing. It is important for everyone to resolve to beat air pollution. I

am elated to have been a part of a project that highlights such an important issue.”

Speaking about beating air pollution, Vicky Kaushal said, “Clean air is a basic human

requirement. Nine out of ten people breathe polluted air that causes serious health problems.

Let’s pledge to unite and beat air pollution.”

The anthem is available on Hungama Music, Hungama Play and Hungama Artist Aloud starting

today. To listen to the song, please visit http://bit.ly/2KdBXMK. To watch the music video,

please visithttp://bit.ly/2QB0vQX.

