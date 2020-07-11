Hungama launches ‘Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus’, an original show that celebrates the regional flavours of music in India

Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company,today

launchedRoyal Stag Hungama Music Bus, a new original show that highlightsthe regional

flavours of music in India. The show captures the journey undertaken by India’s top

musicians – Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Indian Ocean, Javed Ali, Jeet Gannguliand Revanth,

across 6 cities in the heartland of India to experience the local culture and music. The series

also features local artists from different cities giving the audience a chance to experience

theirexpressive music and bring to life eachregion’s beautiful culture and iconic landscapes.

The show is available to stream on Hungama Music and Hungama Play. Additionally,

Hungama will leverage its distribution network to give the show a wide release. The show

will also be available to stream through Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV,

Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, MX Player, ISPs like Netplus and

Android TVs like TCL, OnePlus TV, CVTE and CloudWalker. Additionally, Hungama’s

association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the show via Hungama Music on Mi

Music and Hungama Play on Mi TV and Mi Video. It will be available on DTH channels like

Airtel iMusicSpace, Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ at a later date. The show had also

received a television release on music channel, ShowBox.

Speaking about the launch of the show,Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said,

“With our original content, we have constantly pushed the envelope to explore new formats

and narratives. Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus follows a non-scripted format and

successfully converts an on-ground property into an engaging viewing experience.

It

givesthe audience a chance to be a part of the musicians’ journey through the hinterland of

India while showcasing the diverse musical talent that exists in the country. Its unique

treatment coupled with a universal appeal allowed us to distribute it across digital and

linear platforms, helping it reach an even wider audience. We intend to launch more

seasons of the show in the near future.”

Celebrating the rich musical heritage of India,Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus toured over

11,000 kilometres, beginning December 2019. It became the perfect medium for artists to

engage with local musiciansand gave their fans a chance to interact with them in bustling

concerts. The bus travelled to Bhubaneshwar, Karnal, Pune, Hyderabad, Ambala, Siliguri,

among other cities and witnessed over 5000 people attend the concerts in each city.

Speaking about his participation, Javed Ali said, “I am glad to have been a part of such an

innovative project that helped us connect with our fans in an interesting and engaging

manner. The online and on-air availability of Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus will enable a

wider audience to be a part of the journey and feel the rush that we experienced when

performing during the tour.”

Elaborating further, Jeet Ganngulisaid, “It was exciting to meet my fans and jam with local

artists, all while travelling in a bus. I feel elated to have been a part of Royal Stag Hungama

Music Bus and look forward to being a part of more such innovative concepts. I am certain

the show will entertain viewers of all ages across all parts of the countryand give them a

sense of the variety in music that exists in India.”

The show is now available to stream on Hungama Music, Hungama Play and all partner

platforms.