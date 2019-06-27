Fri. Jun 28th, 2019

Hungama Play- For All That You Are

Hungama Play, a leading video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, today premiered a new short film –For All That You Are. The film explores the relationship between two female ex-lovers from different cultural backgrounds, who happen to reconnect post an abrupt break-up but are unaware of each other’s intentions. Replete with unexpected twists, the film highlights the women’s varied beliefs and shocks the viewers with an unpredictable climax. Besides Hungama Play, the short film will also be available to stream through Hungama Play on Airtel TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and SHAREit. Additionally, through Hungama’s association with Xiaomi consumers will also be able to watch the film via Hungama Play on Mi TV.    

