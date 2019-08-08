Hungama to live stream the 18 th edition of ‘Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals’ across its platforms
Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company,today
announced the live streaming of the country’s biggest ghazal concert, ‘Khazana – A Festival of
Ghazals’ on 26 th and 27 th July 2019. Leveraging its global reach, Hungama will present the magic
of ghazals to a wider audience and offer them a chance to be a part of the concert irrespective
of their location. Users worldwide can tune in to Hungama Music, Hungama Play and the
platforms’ respective Facebook pages to stream the show live. Additionally, Hungama will
provide catch-up content from Khazana, post the show, on Tata Sky Music, Tata Sky Music+ –
Mehfil channel, Airtel DTH iMusicspace – Nazrana channel, Hungama Play, Mi TV and Mi Music.
Talking about the continued association with Khazana,Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO, Hungama
Digital Media said, “Ghazals are one of the most inspiring forms of art and we are elated to
have been Khazana’s partners. Our association with Khazana allows us to leverage technology
to take this exquisite craft to a global audience.We are thrilled to offer audiences worldwide a
chance to watch ghazal legends live on our platforms. Additionally, we also feel honored to
support the two charities.”
In additiontoperformancesfromGhazalmaestros like PankajUdhas,Anup Jalota, Rekha Bhardwaj,
Sudeep Banerjee etc., winners of the second edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt – a
unique contest organized to find the most talented ghazal singers in India, will also perform at
the concert. The contest was hosted digitally on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama’s platform for
supporting and promoting independent talent, and received participation from 75 cities across
India.
Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals was founded by legendary ghazal singer and President, Parents
Association Thalassemic Unit Trust, Pankaj Udhas and Mr. Y.K. Sapru, Chairman & CEO, Founder
Director, Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) with the support of ghazal maestros Talat Aziz
and Anup Jalota. Currently in its 18th year, Khazana has excelled in presenting a melodic mix of
exquisite poetry and soulful compositions rendered by both, new and established ghazal singers
of the country in an ambience that transports ghazal lovers to a land of pure bliss. All proceeds
from the festival go to the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) and Cancer
Patients Aid Association (CPAA).