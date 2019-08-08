Hungama to live stream the 18 th edition of ‘Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals’ across its platforms

Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company,today

announced the live streaming of the country’s biggest ghazal concert, ‘Khazana – A Festival of

Ghazals’ on 26 th and 27 th July 2019. Leveraging its global reach, Hungama will present the magic

of ghazals to a wider audience and offer them a chance to be a part of the concert irrespective

of their location. Users worldwide can tune in to Hungama Music, Hungama Play and the

platforms’ respective Facebook pages to stream the show live. Additionally, Hungama will

provide catch-up content from Khazana, post the show, on Tata Sky Music, Tata Sky Music+ –

Mehfil channel, Airtel DTH iMusicspace – Nazrana channel, Hungama Play, Mi TV and Mi Music.

Talking about the continued association with Khazana,Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO, Hungama

Digital Media said, “Ghazals are one of the most inspiring forms of art and we are elated to

have been Khazana’s partners. Our association with Khazana allows us to leverage technology

to take this exquisite craft to a global audience.We are thrilled to offer audiences worldwide a

chance to watch ghazal legends live on our platforms. Additionally, we also feel honored to

support the two charities.”

In additiontoperformancesfromGhazalmaestros like PankajUdhas,Anup Jalota, Rekha Bhardwaj,

Sudeep Banerjee etc., winners of the second edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt – a

unique contest organized to find the most talented ghazal singers in India, will also perform at

the concert. The contest was hosted digitally on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama’s platform for

supporting and promoting independent talent, and received participation from 75 cities across

India.

Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals was founded by legendary ghazal singer and President, Parents

Association Thalassemic Unit Trust, Pankaj Udhas and Mr. Y.K. Sapru, Chairman & CEO, Founder

Director, Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) with the support of ghazal maestros Talat Aziz

and Anup Jalota. Currently in its 18th year, Khazana has excelled in presenting a melodic mix of

exquisite poetry and soulful compositions rendered by both, new and established ghazal singers

of the country in an ambience that transports ghazal lovers to a land of pure bliss. All proceeds

from the festival go to the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) and Cancer

Patients Aid Association (CPAA).

