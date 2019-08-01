Hungamalaunches ‘Astro Vastu’ – a new original show featuring astrology and Vastu tips

Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, today

launched a new original show, ‘Astro Vastu’, on Hungama Play. Featuring guidance

from celebrated consultant, Acharya Parag Awasthi, the show will explore the role of

astrology and Vastu Shastra and see him advise viewers on common issues that they

may face in their respective lives. From obstacles at work to health and finance

related issues, Parag Awasthi will offer easy and effective solutions for some

commonplace problems.

Starting today, the show will be available on Hungama Play, Hungama’s video-on-

demand platform.Hungama will leverage its distribution strengths to deliver the

show to an audience of over 60 million in more than 190 countries. Astro Vastuwill

also be available to stream through Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies &

TV, Airtel TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, SHAREit and other Android TVs. Additionally,

Hungama’s association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the show via

Hungama Play on Mi TV.

Speaking about the show, NeerajRoy, Founder &CEO, Hungama Digital Media said,

“Our aim with Hungama Originals is to offer concepts and narratives that appeal to a

diverse audience. While all our original content, so far, has explored fictional stories,

with Astro Vastu, we are delighted to launch a series on astrology and Vastu, and are

certainthat it’ll be appreciated by viewers seeking guidance in these fields. With our

slate of upcoming original shows, we expect to double our subscriber base by the

end of FY2019.”

For almost a decade, Parag Awasthi has worked with hundreds of families,

homemakers, businessmen, CEOs, Bollywood celebrities and industrialists across the

globe and helped them transform their lives. He aims to bring peace, prosperity and

abundance in people’s life by combining astrology and Vastu Shastra and providing a

variety of services designed to help businesses and individuals achieve success. Over

the years, Parag has won several awards and recognition for his contribution to the

field of astrology and Vastu. These include World Alternative Therapy Recognition &

Fellowship Award, Best Acharya Award, Spiritual Stalwart Par Excellence, among

others.

Speaking about his show, Parag Awasthi said, “Astrology and Vastu are like the two

sides of the same coin. They are incomplete without each other. Vastu talks about

directions and balancing of the 5 elements of nature while astrology talks about

planets, signs and houses. Through the show, I’ll be able to educate the audience

about both the fields and their significance in one’s life. I am certain that with

Hungama Play’s wide availability, the show will reach a larger audience around the

world.”

Astro Vastu is available to stream on Hungama Playand its partner networks,

starting today.

