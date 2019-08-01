Hungamalaunches ‘Astro Vastu’ – a new original show featuring astrology and Vastu tips
Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, today
launched a new original show, ‘Astro Vastu’, on Hungama Play. Featuring guidance
from celebrated consultant, Acharya Parag Awasthi, the show will explore the role of
astrology and Vastu Shastra and see him advise viewers on common issues that they
may face in their respective lives. From obstacles at work to health and finance
related issues, Parag Awasthi will offer easy and effective solutions for some
commonplace problems.
Starting today, the show will be available on Hungama Play, Hungama’s video-on-
demand platform.Hungama will leverage its distribution strengths to deliver the
show to an audience of over 60 million in more than 190 countries. Astro Vastuwill
also be available to stream through Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies &
TV, Airtel TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, SHAREit and other Android TVs. Additionally,
Hungama’s association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the show via
Hungama Play on Mi TV.
Speaking about the show, NeerajRoy, Founder &CEO, Hungama Digital Media said,
“Our aim with Hungama Originals is to offer concepts and narratives that appeal to a
diverse audience. While all our original content, so far, has explored fictional stories,
with Astro Vastu, we are delighted to launch a series on astrology and Vastu, and are
certainthat it’ll be appreciated by viewers seeking guidance in these fields. With our
slate of upcoming original shows, we expect to double our subscriber base by the
end of FY2019.”
For almost a decade, Parag Awasthi has worked with hundreds of families,
homemakers, businessmen, CEOs, Bollywood celebrities and industrialists across the
globe and helped them transform their lives. He aims to bring peace, prosperity and
abundance in people’s life by combining astrology and Vastu Shastra and providing a
variety of services designed to help businesses and individuals achieve success. Over
the years, Parag has won several awards and recognition for his contribution to the
field of astrology and Vastu. These include World Alternative Therapy Recognition &
Fellowship Award, Best Acharya Award, Spiritual Stalwart Par Excellence, among
others.
Speaking about his show, Parag Awasthi said, “Astrology and Vastu are like the two
sides of the same coin. They are incomplete without each other. Vastu talks about
directions and balancing of the 5 elements of nature while astrology talks about
planets, signs and houses. Through the show, I’ll be able to educate the audience
about both the fields and their significance in one’s life. I am certain that with
Hungama Play’s wide availability, the show will reach a larger audience around the
world.”
Astro Vastu is available to stream on Hungama Playand its partner networks,
starting today.