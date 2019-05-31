Hungamalaunches ‘Boys with Toys’ – an original youth comedy, on Hungama Play

Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company,

today launched its latest original show, ‘Boys with Toys. A youth comedy, the show

revolves around the lives of Adi and Jiggy, both in their early 20s, who share an

apartment in Mumbai and are bored with their dead-end jobs.Keen to have some

adventure in their lives, the boys are overjoyed when Jiggy’s late uncle leaves behind

an inheritance for them.Expecting it to be at least a crore of rupees, the boys are

surprised beyond belief to receive the inheritance in kind, in the form of sex toys.

They must now figure out the utility of each sex toy and find a way to sell them to

pay their bills, and in the process face wildly funny situations that turn their lives into

a comic frenzy.

Produced by Viniyard Films, Boys with Toys is directed by Rahul Aggarwal and stars

Rishab Chadha(Drishyam, Lupt), Umang Khanna, Anisa Butt(Yeh Jawaani Hai

Deewani, Half Girlfriend) along with Abhishek Bajaj(Student of the Year 2).

Starting today, the show will be available on Hungama Play, Hungama’s video-on-

demand platform and will benefit from Hungama’s distribution strengths, reaching

an audience of over 60 million worldwide. All episodes of Boys with Toys will also be

available to stream for free through Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies &

TV, Airtel TV and SHAREit. Users can also watch it on Amazon Fire TV Stick and other

Android TVs. Additionally, through Hungama’s association with Xiaomi, consumers

will also be able to watch the show via Hungama Play on Mi TV.

Speaking about the latest original show, Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO, Hungama

Digital Media said, “Hungama Originals allow us to explore narratives that are

unique to the digital medium and can be appreciated by a global audience. Boys with

Toys is a story that will appeal to the youth due to its universally relatable theme and

setting. We are certain that our compelling content line-up and robust distribution

strategy will help us increase our user base on Hungama Play by 2x by the end of

FY2019.”

Ashvini Yardi, Founder of Viniyard Films and the Producer of Boys with Toyssaid,

“Storytelling has undergone a tremendous shift in the last 2 years. Besides becoming

platform agnostic, varied stories are now finding a wider audience due to the

pervasiveness of the digital medium. We are delighted to have created a super fun

show like Boys with Toys – a story that will resonate with youth across cities, big and

small, and are glad that Hungama Play’s strong distribution network will deliver the

show to viewers across the world.”

Rishab Chadha who plays Jiggy said, “I’d like to thank ViniyardFilms and Hungama

Play for giving the show a mega platform.Boys with Toys is about two friends and

their misadventures. It’s a comedy of errors that proves to be a laugh riot for the

audience.”

Umang Khanna who plays Adi said, “I am glad to have worked in a show like Boys

with Toys. It is a fun show with an interesting plot that will resonate with young

viewers. I am certain that the audience will have the same amount of fun watching it

as we had filming it.”

Anisa Butt who plays Mehek said, “My character in the show is a vibrant, innocent

girl who aspires to be an actress. Due to her friendship with Adi and Jiggy, she often

finds herself in the middle of wildly comic situations. I am glad that viewers

worldwide will be able to enjoy the show anytime, anywhere on Hungama Play.”

Abhishek Bajaj who plays Varun said, “Boys with Toys is the perfect summer comedy

to watch with your buddies. Its concept is humour-driven and the jokes are hilarious.

I had a great time shooting for the show and I’m certain that the audiences will have

a fun time watching it too.”

Boys with Toys is available to stream on Hungama Playand its partner networks,

starting today.

Like this: Like Loading...