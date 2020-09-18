I don’t usually write reviews but I just have to for this gem of a series…

By Sayor Chakrabarti:-

During its seven – season run (which ended on 18 February, 2015) on television, ‘The Mentalist’ took home several well – deserved awards, including a People’s Choice Award for ” Favourite TV Drama ” in its very first season , with Simon Baker , himself, being nominated for several Golden Globes, SAG, and Emmy Awards for his brilliant acting.

The series follows Patrick Jane, a consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based in Sacramento, California. Although, not an officer of the law or an official detective, he is extremely observant of his surroundings and uses his finely honed skills in cold reading, hypnosis and deduction to help his team solve murders and crimes.

What’s great about ‘The Mentalist’ is, it takes us back to the good old ‘ detective’s hunch ‘ way of solving cases , with Patrick using his excellent understanding of the human psyche and the behaviour of suspects and witnesses in certain situations to his advantage.

The series, however, still follows the conventional approach to the crime / mystery genre, with its cliché of red herrings , incompetent officers and the protagonist on a personal mission , but the brilliance and charisma of Simon Baker puts everything in the right place.

Being a master manipulator of thoughts and behaviour ( a mentalist ) , Patrick is one of those tortured heroes who instantly connects with the audience , who are awestruck by his back-story and cannot wait to find out what happens next.

Its not everyday one gets attached to each and every cast member of a series…

Patrick Jane ( Simon Baker)

Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney)

Kimball Cho (Tim Kang)

Wayne Rigsby (Owain Yeoman)

Grace Van Pelt (Amanda Righetti)

You all will be missed…

I would recommend this series to anyone who is interested in the crime / mystery / thriller genre.

Thank You Bruno Heller and Chris Long for creating this masterpiece.

It’s been a heck of a ride…