“I wanted my son to playfor Team India; it’s my daughter who fulfilled that dream.” — How SmritiMandhana Became the Golden Child

Women’s Day these days is all about platitudes — a dozen forwards on Whatsapp, cupcakes from HR, and lip service to gender equality and the strength of women. But all the women who strive hard every day — whether it is to raise responsible kids, get that much-deserved promotion at work, or find the freedom to just be themselves— know that these platitudes aren’t enough. What they’re really looking for are role models, real flesh-and-blood women who give them something to aspire for, to believe in, and relate with.

Which is why Smriti Mandhana’s story is so special. Featured in an exclusive, tell-all webisode of Cricbuzz’s new show Spicy Pitch, Smriti’s journey to international cricket is one that’s filled with grit, gumption, and lots of love and laughter.

Smriti Mandhana comes from a small Maharashtrian town of Sangli. Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, owned a small sporting goods distributorship in the town. With his ardent love for cricket (he was an avid player himself), Mr. Mandhana was determined that his son would make to Indian cricket team. And so, each morning, he would take his son to practice at Shivaji Stadium in Sangli.

Things didn’t turn out exactly as he anticipated. When father and son would leave for the stadium at 5 am, Smriti (then a five-year-old girl) would sit next to the door, not letting them leave till they took her with them. She stood for hours fielding as her brother batted, and then took the bat for the last 5 minutes every day.

Thus, began the journey of Arjuna Awardee and BCCI’s Best Woman International Cricketer. Throughout her childhood, her parents tried to dissuade her from playing cricket, thinking she might be better off with tennis or some other sport. But for Smriti, cricket is life! As she says herself, “Batting is something that can get me out of any mind space. For me, cricket has taught me everything I know about life itself.”

Which is why she continued to persist. She was spotted by scouts at the stadium when she was all of 9 years old. They asked her to come in for the Under-15 selections and her parents did let her go, thinking that when she would get rejected and would give up on her passion for the game. Not only did she get selected, she even ended up as the opening batsman. The rest, as they say, is history.

In a complete full circle, Smriti has fulfilled every single one of her parents’ dreams. As her father says, “I missed out on a chance to play cricket for India, but I always thought that my child would fulfil my dream. I was heartbroken when my son couldn’t make it. But little did I realize that my daughter would fulfil my dream instead. Today, she has given us everything — from this beautiful house to that feeling of intense pride.”

