ibis Kolkata Rajarhat observes Heartist Celebration Week

Accor is pleased to announce the launch of its Heartist Celebration Week 2019- a week dedicated to celebrating the real asset i.e. “OUR PEOPLE” around the country. This aim of any organization is to recognise their employees who are at the heart of creating a great place to work, where they are appreciated and engage. Taking these values forward, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat celebrated “Heartist Celebration Week 2019”for the first time. This week is a humble yet heartfelt tribute to ‘Give Back’ to the employeesand acknowledging them as being the most important asset and celebrate their success and contribution in making the brand a world leader. It is the brand’s way to make them “Feel Valued” for their unconditional efforts to ensure the success of the Group Vision.

The theme for this year’s celebration was Diversity & Inclusion – We are many, we are one. While the event was celebrated at all Accor properties, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat undertook some fun and engaging activities to mark the celebration. On Day 1,employees of ibis Kolkata Rajarhatwas welcomed with Dhol and Tasha and enjoyed a movie outing. Similarly, on Day 2 the fun was further emphasized withgames like tug of war, best out of waste competition, carom and ibis Kolkata Rajarhat also invited physically challenged children for a painting competition. The celebration was culminated on the third day with talent performances, men’s catwalk, pot painting, dart and many more interesting games that gave the celebration a perfect end.

Speaking on this occasion, Mizan Uddin, Hotel Manager,ibis Kolkata Rajarhat, added “This initiative provides us with an opportunity to recognize the achievements and contributions of various teams at our hotels. ibis hotels ensure the wellbeing of its employees and recognizes the employees for their hard work, encourages them to excel and supports work-life balance. It also gives an opportunity for all colleagues to unite as one family and build long-lasting bonds.”

Year on year Accor has witnessed four successful and brilliant roll outs of Employee Celebration Week adding hugely to employee experience and engagement. Employee performance is critical to the overall success of the company; they are the most important people in making a company successful.

