Date: 19 th July 2019

th July 2019 What – ibis Music Gig

– ibis Music Gig Where : ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

: ibis Kolkata Rajarhat Time: 8 pm onwards

8 pm onwards Event Details: ibis Music in partnership with global music giant Sony Music. ibis Music aims to connect with travellers and local residents using music as the core strategy. The program will provide a platform to new and upcoming artists to showcase their talent and extend a quirky space to music lovers or travellers who enjoy sitting in a relaxed, uplifting atmosphere with some great tunes. Come watch and enjoy an eclectic mix of music with the band M Sonic at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat. To attend the gig don’t forget to register on https://www.ibis-music.com/world/event/gig-in-ibis-kolkata-rajarhat . There is no cost for attending the gig but guests are requested to register themselves for the event. There are 2 packages at the hotel:

· Unlimited drinks and food INR 999 plus taxes / per person

· Unlimited food at INR 699 plus taxes / per person

Contact no: +91 75960 93767 / +91 75960 93755–

Like this: Like Loading...