Mon. Jul 15th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

ibis Music in partnership with global music giant Sony Music

2 days ago
  • Date: 19th July 2019
  • What – ibis Music Gig
  • Where: ibis Kolkata Rajarhat
  • Time: 8 pm onwards
  • Event Details:  ibis Music in partnership with global music giant Sony Music.  ibis Music aims to connect with travellers and local residents using music as the core strategy. The program will provide a platform to new and upcoming artists to showcase their talent and extend a quirky space to music lovers or travellers who enjoy sitting in a relaxed, uplifting atmosphere with some great tunes. Come watch and enjoy an eclectic mix of music with the band M Sonic at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat.   To attend the gig don’t forget to register on https://www.ibis-music.com/world/event/gig-in-ibis-kolkata-rajarhat  . There is no cost for attending the gig but guests are requested to register themselves for the event. There are 2 packages at the hotel: 

·       Unlimited drinks and food INR 999 plus taxes / per person

·       Unlimited food at INR 699 plus taxes / per person 

Contact no: +91 75960 93767 / +91 75960 93755– 

More Stories

adidas launches SENSEBOOST GO shoes

5 hours ago

Student batch of JIS Group , Kolkata leaves on a 15 day visit to Asian Institute of Technology , Bangkok

5 hours ago

Lord Krishna’s Township (Vrindavan) welcomes Union Budget 2019 with open arms

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

adidas launches SENSEBOOST GO shoes

5 hours ago

Student batch of JIS Group , Kolkata leaves on a 15 day visit to Asian Institute of Technology , Bangkok

5 hours ago

Lord Krishna’s Township (Vrindavan) welcomes Union Budget 2019 with open arms

5 hours ago

A clean surrounding and preventing mosquito breeding could safeguard you from encephalitis

5 hours ago
Copyright © All rights reserved. |

Copyright protected by The Times of Bengal(Media wing of Ullash Media & Productions)