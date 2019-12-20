Sat. Dec 21st, 2019

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

“ICHCHE UDAN” to take off on January 2020

1 min read
15 hours ago Suhrid ghosh

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Sweta Motion Pictures’ debut venture “ICHCHE UDAN” – a film by Suman Maitra is all set to take off early next year.
    The film “Ichche Udan” presented by Late Amiya Kumar Chatterjee & Debjit Chatterjee stars Saheb Bhattacharya, Barun Chandra, Anjana Bose, Koushik Sen, Srilekha Mitra, Joy Sengupta, Soma Chakrabarti, Parthasarathy Deb, Tanima Sen, Debranjan Nag Indrani and introducing Saheli Mukherjee. The music is scored by Bappaditya Shubhro. 

More Stories

2 min read

Tetrad Global Beverages launches its portfolio including Early Dark in West Bengal

6 hours ago admin
3 min read

Top Food Blogger Awards 2020 begins its Third Edition journey in Kolkata

6 hours ago admin
1 min read

Global leader of mayonnaise brand HELLMANN’S now in India

15 hours ago Suhrid ghosh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Tetrad Global Beverages launches its portfolio including Early Dark in West Bengal

6 hours ago admin
3 min read

Top Food Blogger Awards 2020 begins its Third Edition journey in Kolkata

6 hours ago admin
1 min read

Global leader of mayonnaise brand HELLMANN’S now in India

15 hours ago Suhrid ghosh
1 min read

“ICHCHE UDAN” to take off on January 2020

15 hours ago Suhrid ghosh
Copyright © All rights reserved. | Newsphere by AF themes.