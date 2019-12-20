“ICHCHE UDAN” to take off on January 2020

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Sweta Motion Pictures’ debut venture “ICHCHE UDAN” – a film by Suman Maitra is all set to take off early next year.

The film “Ichche Udan” presented by Late Amiya Kumar Chatterjee & Debjit Chatterjee stars Saheb Bhattacharya, Barun Chandra, Anjana Bose, Koushik Sen, Srilekha Mitra, Joy Sengupta, Soma Chakrabarti, Parthasarathy Deb, Tanima Sen, Debranjan Nag Indrani and introducing Saheli Mukherjee. The music is scored by Bappaditya Shubhro.

